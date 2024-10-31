This week's movies

“ABSOLUTION” (R)
An aging gangster attempts to reconnect with his children and rectify mistakes from his past, but the criminal underworld won’t loosen its grip willingly. Stars Liam Neeson, Ron Perlman and Frankie Shaw. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW
“HERE” (PG-13)
A generational story about families and the special place they inhabit, sharing in love, loss, laughter and life. Stars Tom Hanks, Robin Wright and Paul Bettany. — LEW
“HITPIG!” (PG)
A bounty hunter pig finds himself trekking the globe with a free-spirited elephant he intended to capture. With voices of Andy Serkis. Jason Sudeikis and Rainn Wilson. — LEW
“PITCH PERFECT” (PG-13)
Beca is cajoled into joining The Bellas, her school’s all-girl singing group that’s set to take on its male rivals in a campus competition. Presented by Corner Club and Washington State University Murrow College of Communication. Stars Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow and Rebel Wilson. 7 p.m. Saturday, $8. — KEN
“SATURDAY NIGHT” (R)
Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the very first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.” Stars Gabriel LaVelle, Rachel Sennott and Cory Michael Smith. 4 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday; $8. — KEN
“SMILE 2” (R)
About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner and Drew Barrymore. — LEW, MOS
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE APPRENTICE” (R)
The story of how a young Donald Trump started his real-estate business in 1970s and ’80s New York with the help of infamous lawyer Roy M. Cohn. Stars Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Strong and Maria Bakalova. 4 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“TRANSFORMERS ONE” (PG)
The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends bonded like brothers and who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. — LEW
“TWISTER” (PG-13)
Two storm chasers on the brink of divorce must work together to create an advanced weather alert system by putting themselves in the cross-hairs of extremely violent tornadoes (1996). Stars Helen Hunt, Bill Paxton and Jami Gertz. — LEW
“VENOM: THE LAST DANCE” (PG-13)
Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision. Stars Tom Hardy, Juno Temple and Alanna Ubach. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“WE LIVE IN TIME” (R)
An up-and-coming chef and a recent divorcée find their lives forever changed when a chance encounter brings them together, in a decade-spanning romance. Stars Andrew Garfield, Florence Pugh and Grace Delaney. — LEW, MOS