This week’s movies

BANS OFF MOSCOW: SHORT FILM SCREENING (NOT RATED)
The Abortion Clinic Film Collective series brings together medical directors and staff, mothers and daughters, criminal defense attorneys and advocates to portray how their personal and professional lives have been affected post-Dobbs (mature subject matter). 7 p.m. Monday, free. — KEN
“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)
New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — MOS, LEW
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW
“FLIGHT RISK” (R)
A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW
“HEART EYES” (R)
The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This year, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW
“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)
A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — LEW, MOS
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW
“THE MONKEY” (R)
A series of gruesome deaths tore their family apart after twin brothers found their father’s old monkey toy in the attic. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree. Stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Christian Convery. — LEW, MOS
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
A lost cub meets a sympathetic lion, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“PADDINGTON IN PERU” (PG)
Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears (2024). Stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“PONYO” (G)
A 5-year-old boy develops a relationship with a young goldfish princess who longs to become a human after falling in love with him (2008). Part of Kenworthy’s Staff Picks series. With voices of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon and Liam Neeson. — 7 p.m. Tuesday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“RIFF RAFF” (R)
A former criminal’s ordinary life is turned upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion. Stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris and Bill Murray (2024). — LEW
“SHREK” (PG)
A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest to rescue a princess for the lord to get his land back (2001). With voices of Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy and Cameron Diaz. — LEW