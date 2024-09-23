This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothee Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — FOX, LEW

“BABYGIRL” (R)

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much-younger intern. Stars Nicole Kidman, Harris Dickinson and Antonio Banderas. — KEN, LEW

“DEN OF THIEVES 2: PANTERA” (R)

Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange. Stars Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Evin Ahmad. — LEW

“GUESS WHO’S COMING TO DINNER” (APPROVED)

A white couple’s attitudes are challenged when their daughter introduces them to her Black fiancé (1967). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Spencer Tracy, Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn. 4 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN

“HEREDITARY” (R)

A grieving family is haunted by tragic and disturbing occurrences (2018). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Letterboxd Favorites series. Stars Toni Collette, Milly Shapiro and Gabriel Byrne. 7 p.m. today, $8. — KEN

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW

“INTERSTELLAR” (PG-13)

When Earth becomes uninhabitable, a farmer and ex-NASA pilot is tasked with taking a team of researchers to find a new planet for humans (2014). Stars Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain. — LEW