This week’s movies

“A REAL PAIN” (R)

Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Noon Sunday, $8. — KEN

“ANORA” (R)

A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Yura Borisov. 6 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN

“THE BRUTALIST” (R)

A visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy in the United States, where their lives are changed by a mysterious, wealthy client (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — LEW, MOS

“CASINO” (R)

In Las Vegas, two best friends — a casino executive and a mafia enforcer — compete for a gambling empire and a fast-living, fast-loving socialite (1995). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Cinematic Sprawl series. Stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. 6:30 p.m. today, $8. — KEN

“CONCLAVE” (PG)

Cardinal Lawrence finds himself at the center of a web of conspiracies that could shake the foundation of the Catholic Church when he is tasked with leading the selection of a new Pope (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. 7 p.m. Saturday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW

“FLOW” (PG)

Cat is a solitary animal, but when his home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species who must team up to survive, despite their differences (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. With voices of Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza and Ron Dyens. 1 p.m. Saturday; $8, $5 child. — KEN

“I’M STILL HERE” (PG-13)

A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in 1971 Brazil (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro and Selton Mello. 7 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN

“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)

A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — LEW, MOS