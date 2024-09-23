This week’s movies

“A REAL PAIN” (R)
Mismatched cousins reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother, but their old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Kieran Culkin, Jesse Eisenberg and Olha Bosova. Noon Sunday, $8. — KEN
“ANORA” (R)
A young escort from Brooklyn meets and impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairy tale is threatened as his parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Mikey Madison, Paul Weissman and Yura Borisov. 6 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“THE BRUTALIST” (R)
A visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy in the United States, where their lives are changed by a mysterious, wealthy client (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. 2:30 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)
New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — LEW, MOS
“CASINO” (R)
In Las Vegas, two best friends — a casino executive and a mafia enforcer — compete for a gambling empire and a fast-living, fast-loving socialite (1995). Part of Moscow Film Society’s Cinematic Sprawl series. Stars Robert De Niro, Sharon Stone and Joe Pesci. 6:30 p.m. today, $8. — KEN
“CONCLAVE” (PG)
Cardinal Lawrence finds himself at the center of a web of conspiracies that could shake the foundation of the Catholic Church when he is tasked with leading the selection of a new Pope (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow. 7 p.m. Saturday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW
“FLOW” (PG)
Cat is a solitary animal, but when his home is devastated by a great flood, he finds refuge on a boat populated by various species who must team up to survive, despite their differences (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. With voices of Gints Zilbalodis, Matiss Kaza and Ron Dyens. 1 p.m. Saturday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“I’M STILL HERE” (PG-13)
A mother is forced to reinvent herself when her family’s life is shattered by an act of arbitrary violence during the tightening grip of a military dictatorship in 1971 Brazil (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Fernanda Torres, Fernanda Montenegro and Selton Mello. 7 p.m. Sunday, $8. — KEN
“LAST BREATH” (PG-13)
A true story that follows seasoned deep-sea divers as they battle the elements to rescue a crewmate trapped hundreds of feet below the ocean’s surface. Stars Woody Harrelson, Simu Liu and Finn Cole. — LEW, MOS
“MICKEY 17” (R)
Mickey 17, known as an “expendable,” goes on a dangerous journey to colonize an ice planet. Stars Robert Pattinson, Steven Yeun and Michael Monroe. — LEW, MOS
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW
“THE MONKEY” (R)
A series of gruesome deaths tore their family apart after twin brothers found their father’s old monkey toy in the attic. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree. Stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Christian Convery. — LEW, MOS
“MOONSTRUCK” (PG)
Loretta Castorini, a bookkeeper from Brooklyn, N.Y., finds herself in a difficult situation when she falls for the brother of the man she has agreed to marry (1987). Stars Cher, Nicolas Cage and Olympia Dukakis. — LEW
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
A lost cub meets a sympathetic lion, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“NICKEL BOYS” (PG-13)
Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Colson Whitehead, the film chronicles the friendship between two young African-American men navigating reform school together in Florida (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, $8. — KEN
“PADDINGTON IN PERU” (PG)
Adventures ensue as Paddington visits his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears (2024). Stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). — LEW, MOS
“RIFF RAFF” (R)
A former criminal’s ordinary life is turned upside down when his old family shows up for a long-awaited reunion. Stars Jennifer Coolidge, Ed Harris and Bill Murray (2024). — LEW
“RULE BREAKERS” (PG)
In a nation where educating girls is rebellion, a visionary woman sparks hope and opposition. Their courage ignites a movement that could transform Afghanistan. Stars Nikohl Boossheri, Christian Contreras and Ali Fazal. — LEW
“THE SUBSTANCE” (R)
A fading celebrity takes a cell-replicating black-market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself (2024). Part of Kenworthy’s Oscars Recap series. Stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid. 9:15 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“THE UNBREAKABLE BOY” (PG)
A young boy with both a rare brittle-bone disease and autism transforms everyone around him with his joyous, funny and life-affirming world view. Stars Zachary Levi, Meghann Fahy and Jacob Laval. — FOX, REX