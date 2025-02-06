This week’s movies

“A COMPLETE UNKNOWN” (R)

Nineteen-year-old Bob Dylan arrives in New York City where he forges relationships with Greenwich Village music icons. His meteoric rise culminates in a groundbreaking performance that reverberates worldwide. Stars Timothée Chalamet, Monica Barbaro and Ellle Fanning. — KEN, MOS, REX

“THE BRUTALIST” (R)

A visionary architect and his wife flee post-war Europe in 1947 to rebuild their legacy in the U.S., where their lives are changed forever by a mysterious, wealthy client. Stars Adrien Brody, Felicity Jones and Guy Pearce. — MOS, LEW

“CASABLANCA” (PG)

A cynical expatriate American cafe owner struggles with whether to help his former lover and her fugitive husband escape the Nazis in French Morocco (1942). Stars Humphrey Bogart, Ingrid Bergman and Paul Henreid. — LEW

“COMPANION” (R)

A billionaire’s death sets off a chain of events for Iris and her friends during a weekend trip to his lakeside estate. Stars Sophie Thatcher, Harvey Guillen and Jack Quaid. — LEW

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline super villain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW, MOS

“FLIGHT RISK” (R)

A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem, and tensions soar as they cross the Alaskan wilderness. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — FOX, LEW

“FROM GROUND ZERO” (NOT RATED)

A collection of short films made in Gaza give voice to 22 Gazan filmmakers as they share previously untold stories of the Israel-Hamas War (2024). Stars Aws Al-Banna, Kenzi Al Balbisi and Mohammed Kamel. 7 p.m. Saturday, $8. — KEN

“HEART EYES” (R)

The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This Valentine’s Day, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS

“HOMESTEAD” (PG-13)

An ex-Green Beret and his family join a prepper compound after a nuclear attack on the U.S. Stars Dawn Olivieri, Neal McDonough and Susan Misner. — LEW