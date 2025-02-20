This week’s movies

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)
New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — FOX, MOS, LEW, REX
“DOG MAN” (PG)
Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW
“FLIGHT RISK” (R)
A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW
“GOODFELLAS” (R)
The story of Henry Hill’s life in the mafia with partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito, and his relationship with his wife, Karen (1990). Stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. — LEW
“HEART EYES” (R)
The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This year, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS
“LOVE HURTS” (R)
A real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner in crime resurfaces with an ominous message. Stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Mustafa Shakir. — LEW
“MOANA 2” (PG)
Moana must journey into dangerous, long-lost waters after receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors. With voices of Dwayne Johnson, Aui’i Cravalho and Alan Tudyk. — LEW
“MOSES: 13 STEPS” (NOT RATED)
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Edwin Moses will introduce the 2024 documentary that addresses his unprecedented dominance in the 400-meter hurdles, followed by a Q&A session. 4 p.m. Sunday; $10, students free. — KEN
“MUFASA: THE LION KING”(PG)
A lost cub meets a sympathetic lion, the heir to a royal bloodline, setting in motion a journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny. With voices of Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison and Tiffany Boone. — LEW
“PADDINGTON IN PERU” (PG)
Paddington returns to Peru to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears (2024). Stars Hugh Bonneville, Emily Mortimer and Ben Whishaw (Paddington). — LEW, MOS
“PAPER MOON” (PG)
During the Great Depression, a con man finds himself saddled with a young girl, who may or may not be his daughter, and the two forge an unlikely partnership (1973). Presented by Moscow Film Society. Stars Ryan O’Neal, Tatum O’Neal and Madeline Kahn. 8 p.m. Sunday; $8, $5 child. — KEN
“THE MONKEY” (R)
A series of gruesome deaths tore their family apart after twin brothers found their father’s old monkey toy in the attic. Twenty-five years later, the monkey begins a new killing spree. Stars Theo James, Tatiana Maslany and Christian Convery. — LEW, MOS
“THE ROOM” (R)
An amiable banker’s seemingly perfect life is turned upside down when his deceitful bride-to-be embarks on a passionate affair with his best friend (2003). Presented by Palouse Cult Film Revival. Stars Tommy Wiseau, Juliette Danielle and Greg Sestero. 7 p.m. Saturday, $20. — KEN