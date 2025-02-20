This week’s movies

“CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD” (PG-13)

New Captain America Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan. Stars Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford and Danny Ramirez. — FOX, MOS, LEW, REX

“DOG MAN” (PG)

Dog Man, half dog and half man, is sworn to protect and serve as he pursues the feline supervillain Petey the Cat. With voices of Pete Davidson, Poppy Liu and Lil Rel Howery. — LEW

“FLIGHT RISK” (R)

A pilot transports an air marshal accompanying a fugitive to trial, but not everyone on board is who they seem. Stars Michelle Dockery, Mark Wahlberg and Topher Grace. — LEW

“GOODFELLAS” (R)

The story of Henry Hill’s life in the mafia with partners Jimmy Conway and Tommy DeVito, and his relationship with his wife, Karen (1990). Stars Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta and Joe Pesci. — LEW

“HEART EYES” (R)

The “Heart Eyes Killer” has wreaked havoc on Valentine’s Day for the past several years by stalking and murdering romantic couples. This year, no couple is safe. Stars Jordana Brewster, Olivia Holt and Devon Sawa. — LEW, MOS

“LOVE HURTS” (R)

A real estate agent is pulled back into the life he left behind after his former partner in crime resurfaces with an ominous message. Stars Ke Huy Quan, Ariana DeBose and Mustafa Shakir. — LEW