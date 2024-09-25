This week’s movies

“AVERAGE JOE” (PG-13)
A high school coach and former Marine files a lawsuit after he’s fired for publicly taking a knee in prayer after games. Stars Eric Close, Paul Rae and Austin Woods. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy “Beetlejuice.” Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS
“DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE” (R)
Wolverine, recovering from his injuries, teams up with loudmouth Deadpool to defeat a common enemy. Stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin. — LEW
“DIAL M FOR MURDER” (PG)
A former tennis star arranges the murder of his adulterous wife (1954). Part of Kenworthy’s Cinema Classics series. Stars Ray Milland, Grace Kelly and Robert Cummings. 4 p.m. Sunday, $6. — KEN
“FANCY DANCE” (R)
Following her sister’s disappearance, a Native American hustler kidnaps her niece from the child’s white grandparents and sets out for the state powwow in hopes of keeping what is left of their family intact (2023). Indigenous Peoples’ Day screening presented by University of Idaho Native American Student Center, University of Idaho LGBTQA Office and University of Idaho Black and African American Cultural Center. Stars Michael Rowe, Blayne Allen and Isabel Deroy-Olson. 7 p.m. Monday, $8. — KEN
“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)
Arthur Fleck is institutionalized at Arkham, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, Arthur not only stumbles upon true love, but also finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS
“KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE” (PG-13)
Aliens who look like clowns terrorize a small town (1988). Presented by Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media. Stars Grant Cramer, Suzanne Snyder and John Allen Nelson. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“LE TABLEAU VOLÉ” (NOT RATED)
A specialist in modern art receives a letter about the discovery of missing painting, putting his career in danger. Presented by Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Alex Lutz, Lea Drucker and Nora Hamzawi. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN
“LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS” (PG-13)
A nerdy florist finds his chance for success and romance with the help of a giant man-eating plant who demands to be fed (1986). Presented by The Haunted Lodge. Stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Vincent Gardenia. 7:30 p.m. Friday, $10. — KEN
“MONSTER SUMMER” (PG-13)
When a mysterious force begins to disrupt their big summer fun, Noah and his friends team up with a retired police detective to embark on an adventure to save their island. Stars Mel Gibson, Lorraine Bracco and Mason Thames. — LEW
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT” (PG-13)
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organisation under his control, the Gollini Family. With the voices of Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji and Kayli Mills. — LEW
“NAPOLEON DYNAMITE” (PG)
A listless and alienated teenager helps his new friend win the class presidency in their small Idaho high school, while dealing with his bizarre family life back home (2004). Reels for Meals event, presented by Inland North Waste and United Way of Moscow/Latah County, helps Moscow School District with student lunch debt. Stars Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries. 7 p.m. today, $15. — KEN
“PIECE BY PIECE” (PG)
A vibrant journey through the life of Pharrell Williams, told through the lens of LEGO animation. With voices of Williams, Morgan Neville and Kendrick Lamar. — LEW
“REAGAN” (PG-13)
A drama based on the life of Ronald Reagan, from his childhood to his time in the Oval Office. Stars Dennis Quaid, Mena Suvari and C. Thomas Howell. — LEW, MOS
“SATURDAY NIGHT” (R)
At 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11, 1975, a troupe of young comedians and writers changed television forever. Find out what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of “Saturday Night Live.” Stars Gabriel LaVelle, Rachel Sennott and Cory Michael Smith. — LEW
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE LOST BOYS” (R)
When a recently divorced mother and her two teenage boys move to a coastal town to stay with her father, it doesn’t take long for the brothers to realize the area is a haven for something much more sinister than party-going surfers (1987). Stars Jason Patric, Corey Haim and Dianne Weist. — LEW
“TRANSFORMERS ONE” (PG)
The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who were once were friends bonded like brothers and who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. — FOX, LEW, MOS, REX
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
After a shipwreck, an intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — LEW, MOS !