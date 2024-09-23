This week’s movies

“AVERAGE JOE” (PG-13)
A high school coach and former Marine fights back after he’s fired for publicly taking a knee in prayer after games. Stars Eric Close, Paul Rae and Austin Woods. — LEW
“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)
Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS
“GET OUT” (R)
A young Black man uncovers shocking secrets when he and his white girlfriend visit her parents for the weekend (2017). Part of Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media’s Wicked Wednesdays series. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN
“GRACIE AND PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE” (PG)
A pampered show dog and a street-smart alley cat embark on a journey to find their family after being separated during a cross-country move. With voices of Danny Trejo, Bill Nighy and Susan Sarandon. — LEW
INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL
Films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. Presented by Clearwater Fly Casters. 6:30 p.m. Monday; $12 online, $15 at the door. — KEN
“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)
Arthur Fleck is institutionalized, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, he stumbles upon true love and finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS, REX
“LA SYNDICALISTE” (NOT RATED)
An investigative thriller set in the world of nuclear power and politics (2022). Part of Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Isabelle Huppert, Gregory Gadebois and Francois-Xavier Demaison. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN
MET LIVE IN HD: “GROUNDED” (NOT RATED)
Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo portrays a hot-shot fighter pilot who wrestles with the ethical quandaries of 21st-century warfare when pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world. 10 a.m. Saturday; $20, $15 student. — KEN
“MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT” (PG-13)
Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control. With voice of Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji and Kayli Mills. — LEW
“PIECE BY PIECE” (PG)
A vibrant journey through the life of Pharrell Williams, told through the lens of LEGO animation. With voices of Williams, Morgan Neville and Kendrick Lamar. — LEW
“SATURDAY NIGHT” (R)
Find out what happened behind the scenes on Oct. 11, 1975, in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Stars Gabriel LaVelle, Rachel Sennott and Cory Michael Smith. — LEW
“SMILE 2” (R)
About to embark on a world tour, global pop sensation Skye Riley begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Stars Naomi Scott, Kyle Gallner and Drew Barrymore. — LEW, MOS
“MEDICINE MAN: THE STAN BROCK STORY” (NOT RATED)
This 2020 documentary chronicles the life of Stan Brock, founder of Remote Area Medical, a nonprofit organization that delivers free health care services to underserved communities worldwide. Presented by Snake River Community Clinic and North Idaho Area Health Education Center. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, free.
“THE TEACHERS’ LOUNGE” (PG-13)
When one of her students is suspected of theft, a teacher decides to get to the bottom of the matter. Caught between her ideals and the school system, the consequences of her actions threaten to break her (2023). Presented by the University of Idaho School of Global Studies. Stars Leonie Benesch, Anne-Kathrin Gummich and Rafael Stachowiak. 7 p.m. Friday, $8. — KEN
“TERRIFIER 3” (R)
Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve. Stars Lauren LaVera, David Howard Thornton and Antonella Rose. — LEW
“THE FORGE” (PG)
After graduating from high school without any plans for the future, Isaiah receives a push to start making better life decisions. Stars Cameron Arnett, Priscilla C. Shirer and Aspen Kennedy. — FOX
“TRANSFORMERS ONE” (PG)
The origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends bonded like brothers and who changed the fate of Cybertron forever. With voices of Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry and Scarlett Johansson. — LEW
“THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN – PART 2” (PG-13)
After the birth of Renesmee/Nessie, the Cullens gather other vampire clans to protect the child from a false allegation that puts the family in front of the Volturi (2012). Stars Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner. — LEW
“THE WILD ROBOT” (PG)
An intelligent robot called Roz is stranded on an uninhabited island after a shipwreck. To survive the harsh environment, Roz bonds with the island’s animals and cares for an orphaned baby goose. With voices of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal and Kit Connor. — LEW, MOS !