This week’s movies

“AVERAGE JOE” (PG-13)

A high school coach and former Marine fights back after he’s fired for publicly taking a knee in prayer after games. Stars Eric Close, Paul Rae and Austin Woods. — LEW

“BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE” (PG-13)

Michael Keaton, Catherine O’Hara and Winona Ryder return in this Tim Burton-directed sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy. Also stars Jenna Ortega and Justin Theroux. — LEW, MOS

“GET OUT” (R)

A young Black man uncovers shocking secrets when he and his white girlfriend visit her parents for the weekend (2017). Part of Moscow Film Society and University of Idaho School of Journalism and Mass Media’s Wicked Wednesdays series. Stars Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams and Bradley Whitford. 7 p.m. Wednesday, $8. — KEN

“GRACIE AND PEDRO: PETS TO THE RESCUE” (PG)

A pampered show dog and a street-smart alley cat embark on a journey to find their family after being separated during a cross-country move. With voices of Danny Trejo, Bill Nighy and Susan Sarandon. — LEW

INTERNATIONAL FLY FISHING FILM FESTIVAL

Films produced by professional filmmakers from all corners of the globe showcase the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. Presented by Clearwater Fly Casters. 6:30 p.m. Monday; $12 online, $15 at the door. — KEN

“JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX” (R)

Arthur Fleck is institutionalized, awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker. While struggling with his dual identity, he stumbles upon true love and finds the music that’s always been inside him. Stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz and Lada Gaga. — LEW, MOS, REX

“LA SYNDICALISTE” (NOT RATED)

An investigative thriller set in the world of nuclear power and politics (2022). Part of Palouse French Film Festival. Stars Isabelle Huppert, Gregory Gadebois and Francois-Xavier Demaison. 7 p.m. Tuesday; $5, students free. — KEN

MET LIVE IN HD: “GROUNDED” (NOT RATED)

Mezzo-soprano Emily D’Angelo portrays a hot-shot fighter pilot who wrestles with the ethical quandaries of 21st-century warfare when pregnancy takes her out of the cockpit and lands her in Las Vegas, operating a Reaper drone halfway around the world. 10 a.m. Saturday; $20, $15 student. — KEN

“MY HERO ACADEMIA: YOU’RE NEXT” (PG-13)

Deku, Bakugo, Todoroki and the rest of U.A. High Class 1-A must face off against Dark Might and the obscure crime organization under his control. With voice of Kaito Ishikawa, Yuki Kaji and Kayli Mills. — LEW