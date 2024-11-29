This winter’s weather prediction? Get the snow shovel ready

Here’s the day after Thanksgiving question: What will our region’s winter portend?

More snow than usual? Or less? Cooler or warmer than the average winter?

With the help of meteorologist Steve Van Horn at the National Weather Service office in Spokane, you can figuratively take this prediction “to the (weather) bank.”

We’ll have moderately more snow than winter of a year ago. We’ll have a similar trend in temperatures, moderately cooler than a year ago. Our El Nino of last winter, which means drier and warmer, has been succeeded by a return to La Nina, which we had for the three previous years. But it’s so far a fairly weak La Nina, although typically still wetter and cooler.

To put it in more personal terms, my measurement of Lewiston winters is how often I have to shovel snow in my driveway. A year ago, with an El Nino, it was three times. Two winters ago, with a LaNina, it was five times. The likelihood in winter 2024-25? I’ll have to use my “professional snow shovel” (after all, it was purchased at McCall’s May Hardware in 2021) an estimated four or five times. We’ll see.

For you in the Palouse or on the Camas Prairie, your snow shoveling will be more frequent than mine in the so-called Banana Belt of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Of course, many of you have snow blowers, not just snow shovels.

What will Lewiston-Clarkston’s winter look like? Expect somewhere between 15 and 20 inches of total snow. That compares to an average of 15.5 inches of snow (and an average of 22 inches in La Nina winters). Last winter we had 13.89 inches of snow, including a half inch in December, 12.3 inches in January and half an inch in February. A year earlier, with LaNina conditions, we had 16 inches.

What will the Palouse winter look like? In Moscow (already with an official 1.2 inches), expect 50 to 60 inches of snow, a bit above average. It’s similar in Pullman, where you can expect 35 to 40 inches of snow. The average snowfall in Moscow is 49 inches; in Pullman, it is 36 inches. (But the La Nina conditions mean an average of 67 inches in Moscow and 46 inches in Pullman.)

Why is there such a difference in snowfall between Moscow and Pullman, only 9 miles apart? It’s the terrain. Moscow is closer to the mountains. It’s similar to Spokane and Coeur d’Alene in that respect.