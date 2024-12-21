Three Rivers Grazing Conference planned Jan. 7 at LCSC

The gathering will start with the trade show at 8 a.m. Panel topics include fall grass control; aerial applications; cow nutritional management and range management; making the most of a ranch; and a panel of producers.

The conference is being planned by the University of Idaho Extension.

Information about the trade show is available from Hannah Fisher at hannah.munson@usda.gov or (208) 892-9906. Information about registration, vendors and sponsorships is available from Stefanie Hays at stefanie.hays@idahoswcd.org or (208) 507-2858.