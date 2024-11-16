Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 9 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

2. “The Grey Wolf: A Novel” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

3. “In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

4. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “Under the Oak Tree, Vol. 1: The Novel” by Suji Kim (Inklore)

7. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. “Things We Never Got Over (Collector’s Edition)” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

10. “Things We Left Behind (Collector’s Edition)” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

2. “Turkuaz Kitchen: Traditional and Modern Dough Recipes for Sweet and Savory Bakes” by Betül Tunç (Ten Speed)

3. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means with Calley Means (Avery)

7. “War” by Bob Woodward (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

9. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Primal Hunter 10” by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree

2. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

3. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira

4. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

5. “10 Rules for the Perfect Murder” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast

6. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

8. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

9. “The Woman in Coach D” by Sarah A. Denzil, performed by Katie Clarkson-Hill

10. “My Darling Jane” by Ilsa Madden-Mills, narrated by Stella Hunter and Sebastian York

NONFICTION

1. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

3. “Hillbilly Elegy” by JD Vance, narrated by the author

4. “The Real Anthony Fauci (Unabridged)” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

6. “The Madman’s Hotel” by Niall Breslin, narrated by the author

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

8. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

9. “From Here to the Great Unknown” by Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough, narrated by Riley Keough and Julia Roberts

10. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means