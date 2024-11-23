Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Nov. 16 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

4. “The Courting of Bristol Keats (Limited Stenciled Edge Edition)” by Mary E. Pearson (Flatiron)

5. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

6. “In Too Deep: A Reacher Novel” by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

7. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

8. “Court of the Vampire Queen (Collector’s Edition)” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca)

9. “Butcher & Blackbird (Collector’s Edition)” by Brynne Weaver (Slowburn)

10. “The Waiting: A Ballard and Bosch Novel” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Martha: The Cookbook: 100 Favorite Recipes, with Lessons and Stories from My Kitchen” by Martha Stewart (Clarkson Potter)

2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

3. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)

4. “The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free” by Pete Hegseth (Broadside)

5. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means with Calley Means (Avery)

7. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

8. “The Pasta Queen: The Art of Italian Cooking” by Nadia Caterina Munno (Gallery)

9. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

10. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “To Die For” by David Baldacci, narrated by Zach Villa, Mela Lee, Cassandra Morris, Rena-Marie Villano, Christine Lakin, Will Collyer, Kiff VandenHeuvel and Erin Bennett

2. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

3. “10 Rules for the Perfect Murder” by James Patterson and Chris Tebbetts, performed by Reid Scott, Cobie Smulders and full cast

4. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira

5. “Lights Out” by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan

6. “Hell’s Wardens” by pirateaba, narrated by Andrea Parsneau

7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

9. “The Forgotten One” by Catherine Bybee, narrated by Meg Sylvan

10. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

NONFICTION

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

3. “The War on Warriors” by Pete Hegseth, narrated by the author

4. “Hillbilly Elegy” by JD Vance, narrated by the author

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

6. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

7. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

8. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

9. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

10. “The Real Anthony Fauci” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., narrated by Bruce Wagner