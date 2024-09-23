Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 7 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)
2. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)
5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
6. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)
7. “Now or Never” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)
8. “Wicked Collector’s Edition: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West” by Gregory Maguire (Morrow)
9. “To Die For” by David Baldacci (Grand Central)
10. “Hooked (Collector’s Edition)” by Emily McIntire (Bloom)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Cher: The Memoir: Part One” by Cher (Dey Street)
2. “Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops” by Emily Compagno (Harper Influence)
3. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)
4. “We Who Wrestle with God: Perceptions of the Divine” by Jordan B. Peterson (Portfolio)
5. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records (Guinness World Records)
6. “Main Street Millionaire: How to Make Extraordinary Wealth Buying Ordinary Businesses” by Codie Sanchez (Portfolio)
7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)
8. “Framed: Astonishing True Stories of Wrongful Convictions” by John Grisham and Jim McCloskey (Doubleday)
9. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals — A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)
10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer
2. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough
3. “Lights Out “by Navessa Allen, narrated by Elena Wolfe and Jacob Morgan
4. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
5. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
6. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Robb Moreira
7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
8. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
9. “Kingdom of Ash” by Sarah J. Maas, performed by Elizabeth Evans
10. “Booked for the Holidays” by Liz Maverick, performed by Eva Kaminsky and Andrew Eiden
NONFICTION
1. “Main Street Millionaire” by Codie Sanchez, narrated by the author
2. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
3. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author
4. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block
5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
7. “How to Talk to Anyone” by Leil Lowndes, narrated by Joyce Bean and the author
8. “Government Gangsters” by Kash Pramod Patel, narrated by Richard Cefalos
9. “The Psychology of Money by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
4. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
5. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
6. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
7. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar
8. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
9. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
10. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
4. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
6. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen
7. “You Look Like You Love Me,” Ella Langley and Riley Green7
8. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
9. “Miles On It,” Marshmello and Kane Brown
10. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
2. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
3. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar
4. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
5. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
6. “Hey Now,” Kendrick Lamar
7. “Wacced Out Murals,” Kendrick Lamar
8. “Sticky,” Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
9. “Jimgle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
10. “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 5 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
3. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
4. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
5. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
6. “Ma Meilleure Ennemie,” Arcane, Stromae and Pomme
7. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
8. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
9. “Who,” Jimin
10. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee