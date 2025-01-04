Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 21 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday

2. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s

3. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch, Hyperion Avenue

4. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead

5. “Counting Miracles,” Nicholas Sparks, Random House

6. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor

7. “The House of Cross,” James Patterson, Little, Brown

8. “Wicked” (collector’s edition), Gregory Maguire, Morrow

9. “To Die For,” David Baldacci, Grand Central

10. “The Wedding People,” Alison Espach, Holt

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan, Knopf

2. “Melania,” Melania Trump, Skyhorse

3. “Framed,” Grisham/McCloskey, Doubleday

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” Ina Garten, Crown

5. “Cher,” Cher, Dey Street

6. “Guinness World Records 2025,” Guinness World Records

7. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter

8. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’,” Parton/George, Ten Speed

9. “We Who Wrestle with God,” Jordan B. Peterson, Portfolio

10. “Good Energy,” Casey Means, Avery

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

2. “Not Another Christmas Rom Com” by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton

3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

4. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer

5. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

6. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen

7. “Knight of Shadows” by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

9. “Beware of Chicken 4” by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree

10. “Defiance of the Fall 14” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko

NONFICTION

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

6. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author