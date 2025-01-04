Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Dec. 21 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “James,” Percival Everett, Doubleday
2. “The Women,” Kristin Hannah, St. Martin’s
3. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch, Hyperion Avenue
4. “The God of the Woods,” Liz Moore, Riverhead
5. “Counting Miracles,” Nicholas Sparks, Random House
6. “Wind and Truth,” Brandon Sanderson, Tor
7. “The House of Cross,” James Patterson, Little, Brown
8. “Wicked” (collector’s edition), Gregory Maguire, Morrow
9. “To Die For,” David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. “The Wedding People,” Alison Espach, Holt
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan, Knopf
2. “Melania,” Melania Trump, Skyhorse
3. “Framed,” Grisham/McCloskey, Doubleday
4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens,” Ina Garten, Crown
5. “Cher,” Cher, Dey Street
6. “Guinness World Records 2025,” Guinness World Records
7. “Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy,” Tieghan Gerard, Clarkson Potter
8. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’,” Parton/George, Ten Speed
9. “We Who Wrestle with God,” Jordan B. Peterson, Portfolio
10. “Good Energy,” Casey Means, Avery
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough
2. “Not Another Christmas Rom Com” by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton
3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
4. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer
5. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay
6. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen
7. “Knight of Shadows” by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl
8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
9. “Beware of Chicken 4” by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree
10. “Defiance of the Fall 14” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko
NONFICTION
1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author
3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe
4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author
6. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block
7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author
8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne
10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
3. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
6. “A Holly Jolly Christmas,” Burl Ives
7. “It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year,” Andy Williams
8. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Dean Martin
9. “Underneath The Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
10. “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You),” Nat “King” Cole
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
3. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
4. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
5. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
6. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
7. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen
8. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
9. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
10. “Pour Me A Drink,” Post Malone and Blake Shelton
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
2. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
3. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
4. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
5. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar
6. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
8. “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti
9. “Sticky,” Tyler, The Creator, GloRilla, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne
10. “Drive,” SZA
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Dec. 26 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey
2. “Last Christmas,” Wham!
3. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee
4. “Jingle Bell Rock,” Bobby Helms
5. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
6. “Santa Tell Me,” Ariana Grande
7. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
8. “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” Dean Martin
9. “Underneath the Tree,” Kelly Clarkson
10. “Snowman,” Sia