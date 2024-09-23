Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 11 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
2. “Four Ruined Realms (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)
3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
4. “Never Say Never: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)
5. “Holmes Is Missing: Patterson’s Most-Requested Sequel Ever” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)
6. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
7. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)
8. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)
9. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)
10. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)
3. “Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose” by Martha Beck (Open Field)
4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
5. “Don’t Say Um: How to Communicate Effectively to Live a Better Life” by Michael Chad Hoeppner (Balance)
6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)
7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)
8. “What If You Are the Answer?: And 26 Other Questions That Just Might Change Your Life” by Rachel Hollis (Authors Equity)
9. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen
2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
4. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough
5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
6. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
7. “Threshold” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree
8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
9. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman
10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser
NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
2. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “Beyond Anxiety” by Martha Beck, narrated by the author and Maria Shriver
5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
6. “The Frontiersmen” by Allan W. Eckert, narrated by Kevin Foley
7. “A New Earth” by Eckhart Tolle, narrated by the author
8. “30 Days to a New Relationship with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker, narrated by the author
9. “What If You Are the Answer?” By Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author
10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
3. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
4. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
5. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
6. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
7. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
8. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
9. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
10. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
4. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
6. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
7. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
8. “Lies Lies Lies,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Pour Me A Drink,” Post Malone and Blake Shelton
10. “Liar,” Jelly Roll
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
2. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
3. “Nuevayol,” Bad Bunny
4. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny
5. “30 for 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
6. “Veldá,” Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz and Dei V
7. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
8. “Eoo,” Bad Bunny
9. “Perfumito Neuvo,” Bad Bunny and RaiNao
10. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 9 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
3. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
4. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
5. “Who,” Jimin
6. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
7. “Messy,” Lola Young
8. “Sailor Song,” Gigi Perez
9. “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
10. “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti