Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 11 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

2. “Four Ruined Realms (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Mai Corland (Red Tower)

3. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

4. “Never Say Never: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “Holmes Is Missing: Patterson’s Most-Requested Sequel Ever” by James Patterson and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

6. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

7. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

9. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

10. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

3. “Beyond Anxiety: Curiosity, Creativity, and Finding Your Life’s Purpose” by Martha Beck (Open Field)

4. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

5. “Don’t Say Um: How to Communicate Effectively to Live a Better Life” by Michael Chad Hoeppner (Balance)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is The Beginning & End Of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “What If You Are the Answer?: And 26 Other Questions That Just Might Change Your Life” by Rachel Hollis (Authors Equity)

9. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

10. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

4. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

6. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

7. “Threshold” by Will Wight, performed by Travis Baldree

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

9. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Beyond Anxiety” by Martha Beck, narrated by the author and Maria Shriver

5. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

6. “The Frontiersmen” by Allan W. Eckert, narrated by Kevin Foley

7. “A New Earth” by Eckhart Tolle, narrated by the author

8. “30 Days to a New Relationship with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker, narrated by the author

9. “What If You Are the Answer?” By Rachel Hollis, narrated by the author

10. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author