Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 8 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Bonded in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

4. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “Dragonlance Chronicles” by Margaret Weis and Tracy Hickman (Random House Worlds)

6. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

7. “The Bones Beneath My Skin” by TJ Klune (Tor)

8. “Last Twilight in Paris: A Novel” by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

9. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

10. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “Source Code: My Beginnings” by Bill Gates (Knopf)

3. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

4. “On the Hippie Trail: Istanbul to Kathmandu and the Making of a Travel Writer” by Rick Steves (Rick Steves)

5. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

6. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

7. “Food for Thought: Essays and Ruminations” by Alton Brown (Gallery)

8. “How to Win at Travel” by Brian Kelly (Avid Reader)

9. “Leading Relationships: Build Meaningful Connections, Eliminate Conflict, and Radically Improve Engagement” by Steve McClatchy (Wiley)

10. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “Bonded in Death” by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen

3. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard

6. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

8. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

9. “The Path of Ascension” (Book 8) by C. Mantis, narrated by J.S. Arquin

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “The Unusual Suspects” with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the authors

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction” (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton

5. “The 5 Types of Wealth” by Sahil Bloom, narrated by the author

6. “Source Code” by Bill Gates, narrated by Wil Wheaton and the author

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

9. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

10. “Trump: The Art of the Deal” by Donald J. Trump and Tony Schwartz, narrated by Kaleo Griffith and the author