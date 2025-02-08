Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 1 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “The Night Is Defying: A Nytefall Novel” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)
4. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
6. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)
7. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
8. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
9. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
4. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)
5. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir” by Neko Case (Grand Central)
6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)
7. “Free Birds Revolution: The Future of Work and the Independent Mind” by Miles Everson (BenBella/Holt)
8. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
9. “The Familiar Stranger: (Re)Introducing the Holy Spirit to Those in Search of an Experiential Spirituality” by Tyler Staton (Thomas Nelson)
10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler
2. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard
3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
8. “Denali” by Austin Bunn, performed by Jack Falahee, Jake Lacy, Amrit Kaur and full cast
9. “Phantom” by H. D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter
10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser
NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
2. “The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell” by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the authors
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “... And Your Ass Will Follow” by George Clinton, narrated by the author
5. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author
6. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes, narrated by the author
7. “C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library” by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham
8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
9. “The Man the Moment Demands” by Jason Wilson, narrated by the author
10. “The Book of Murder” by Matt Murphy, narrated by the author
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “4X4,” Travis Scott
2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
3. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
4. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
5. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
6. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
7. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
8. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
9. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
10. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
4. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
6. “Liar,” Jelly Roll
7. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
8. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
9. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
10. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “I’m The Problem,” Morgan Wallen
2. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
3. “Cry For Me,” The Weeknd
4. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
5. “Timeless,” The Weeknd and Playboi Carti
6. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
7. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
8. “Wildflower,” Billie Eilish
9. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
10. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 30 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
3. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
4. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
5. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
6. “Neuvayol,” Bad Bunny
7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
8. “Messy,” Lola Young
9. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny
10. “Who,” Jimin