Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 1 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Night Is Defying: A Nytefall Novel” by Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

4. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

9. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

5. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir” by Neko Case (Grand Central)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Free Birds Revolution: The Future of Work and the Independent Mind” by Miles Everson (BenBella/Holt)

8. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

9. “The Familiar Stranger: (Re)Introducing the Holy Spirit to Those in Search of an Experiential Spirituality” by Tyler Staton (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan (Knopf)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard

3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

6. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

7. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

8. “Denali” by Austin Bunn, performed by Jack Falahee, Jake Lacy, Amrit Kaur and full cast

9. “Phantom” by H. D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “The Unusual Suspects with Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell” by Kenya Barris and Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the authors

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “... And Your Ass Will Follow” by George Clinton, narrated by the author

5. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

6. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes, narrated by the author

7. “C. S. Lewis Essential Audio Library” by C. S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham

8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

9. “The Man the Moment Demands” by Jason Wilson, narrated by the author

10. “The Book of Murder” by Matt Murphy, narrated by the author