Books

Best-selling books of the week ending March 1 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box (Putnam)

2. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

5. “Swordheart” by T. Kingfisher (Bramble)

6. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

7. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

8. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

9. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

10. “Dream State: A Novel” by Eric Puchner (Doubleday)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler (Dial)

3. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

4. “Pretty Delicious: Simple, Modern Mediterranean, Served with Style: A Cookbook” by Alia Elkaffas and Radwa Elkaffas (Clarkson Potter)

5. “The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska (Crown Currency)

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

8. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China” by Tom Cotton (Broadside)

9. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

10. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “Battle Mountain” by C.J. Box, narrated by David Chandler

3. “The Ratcatcher” by Anthony Khaseria, performed by full cast

4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

6. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

8. “The Day She Disappeared” by Sam Genever, performed by Peter Noble

9. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree

10. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Sound Therapy: Bliss” (396Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “Self-Conscious with Chrissy Teigen” by Chrissy Teigen, narrated by Chrissy Teigen

5. “I’ll Have What She’s Having” by Chelsea Handler, narrated by the author

6. “If You Tell” by Gregg Olsen, narrated by Karen Peakes

7. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author

8. “Into the Madness” by Trevor Aaronson, narrated by the author

9. “White Noise” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Audible Sleep

10. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author