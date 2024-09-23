Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 22 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros
2. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah
3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros
4. “Midnight Black” by Mark Greaney
5. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett
6. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born
7. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach
8. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore
9. “We All Live Here: A Novel” by Jojo Moyes
10. “Dream State: A Novel” by Eric Puchner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins
2. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China” by Tom Cotton
3. “The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska
4. “Dinner at Our Place: Recipes for Gathering” by Shiza Shahid
5. “Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live” by Susan Morrison
6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt
7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen
8. “Here Be Dragons: Treading the Deep Waters of Motherhood, Mean Girls, and Generational Trauma” by Melanie Shankle
9. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom
10. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler
2. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree
3. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan
6. “The Day She Disappeared” by Sam Genever, performed by Peter Noble
7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini
9. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
10. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard
NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
2. “Sound Therapy: Bliss” (396Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke
3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
4. “The Technological Republic” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, narrated by Nicholas W. Zamiska
5. “Sound Therapy: Brain Boost” (285.3 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton
6. “Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction” (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton
7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
8. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
9. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill
10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
2. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
3. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
4. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
5. “Squabble Up,” Kendrick Lamar
6. “Gimme A Hug,” Drake
7. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
8. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
9. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
10. “Nokia,” Drake
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
4. “I’m The Problem,” Morgan Wallen
5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
6. “Liar,” Jelly Roll
7. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
8. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
9. “I’m Gonna Love You,” Cody Johnson and Carrie Underwood
10. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
2. “Nokia,” Drake
3. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
4. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
5. “Gimme A Hug,” Drake
6. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar and Lefty Gunplay
7. “Die Trying,” PartyNextDoor, Drake and Yebba
8. “Somebody Loves Me,” PartyNextDoor and Drake
9. “Revolving Door,” Tate McRae
10. “CN Tower,” PartyNextDoor and Drake
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Feb. 20 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
3. “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
4. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
5. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
6. “All The Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
7. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
8. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar, Lefty Gunplay
9. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
10. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams