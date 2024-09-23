Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 22 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros

2. “The Nightingale (Deluxe Edition)” by Kristin Hannah

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros

4. “Midnight Black” by Mark Greaney

5. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett

6. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born

7. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach

8. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore

9. “We All Live Here: A Novel” by Jojo Moyes

10. “Dream State: A Novel” by Eric Puchner

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins

2. “Seven Things You Can’t Say About China” by Tom Cotton

3. “The Technological Republic: Hard Power, Soft Belief, and the Future of the West” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska

4. “Dinner at Our Place: Recipes for Gathering” by Shiza Shahid

5. “Lorne: The Man Who Invented Saturday Night Live” by Susan Morrison

6. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt

7. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen

8. “Here Be Dragons: Treading the Deep Waters of Motherhood, Mean Girls, and Generational Trauma” by Melanie Shankle

9. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom

10. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

2. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree

3. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

4. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

5. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan

6. “The Day She Disappeared” by Sam Genever, performed by Peter Noble

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

9. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

10. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Sound Therapy: Bliss” (396Hz) by Audible Sleep and Audio up, narrated by Scarlett Burke

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “The Technological Republic” by Alexander C. Karp and Nicholas W. Zamiska, narrated by Nicholas W. Zamiska

5. “Sound Therapy: Brain Boost” (285.3 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton

6. “Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction” (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton

7. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

8. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

9. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

10. “How to Win Friends & Influence People” by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan