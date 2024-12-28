Books

The top five best-selling books of the week as of Dec. 27 according to publishersweekly.com.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “James” by Percival Everett

2. “Wind and Truth: Book Five of the Stormlight Archive” by Brandon Sanderson

3. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah

4. “The House of Cross” by James Patterson

5. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Melania” by Melania Trump

2. “Cher: The Memoir, Part One” by Cher

3. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles” by Amy Tan; foreward by David Allen Sibley

4. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten

5. “Guinness World Records 2025” by Guinness World Records

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “Wicked” by Gregory Maguire, narrated by John McDonough

2. “Not Another Christmas Rom Com” by A. J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Teddy Hamilton

3. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins

4. “Wind and Truth” by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer

5. “The Christmas Party” by Kathryn Croft, performed by Billie Piper and Avita Jay

6. “The Grandmother” by Jane E. James, performed by Anna Cordell and Max Dinnen

7. “Knight of Shadows” by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl

8. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

9. “Beware of Chicken 4” by Casualfarmer, narrated by Travis Baldree

10. “Defiance of the Fall 14” by TheFirstDefier and JF Brink, narrated by Pavi Proczko

NONFICTION

1. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

3. “48 Laws of Power” by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe

4. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

5. “We Who Wrestle with God” by Jordan B. Peterson, narrated by the author

6. “Cher” by Cher, narrated by the author and Stephanie J. Block

7. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

8. “The Psychology of Money” by Morgan Housel, narrated by Chris Hill

9. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F---,” by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne

10. “Greenlights” by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author

Music

Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.

TOP TEN

1. “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” Mariah Carey

2. “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree,” Brenda Lee