Books
Best-selling books of the week ending Jan. 25 according to Publishers Weekly.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)
3. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)
4. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)
5. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls” by Grady Hendrix (Berkley)
6. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)
7. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)
8. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)
9. “Beautiful Ugly: A Novel” by Alice Feeney (Flatiron)
10. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker (Crown)
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)
2. “Melania” by Melania Trump (Skyhorse)
3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)
4. “The House of My Mother: A Daughter’s Quest for Freedom” by Shari Franke (Gallery)
5. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)
6. “Essential: How Distributed Teams, Generative AI, and Global Shifts Are Creating a New Human-Powered Leadership” by Christie Smith and Kelly Monahan (Wiley)
7. “Dare I Say It: Everything I Wish I’d Known About Menopause” by Naomi Watts (Crown)
8. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)
9. “There’s Treasure Inside” by Jon Collins-Black (Treasure)
10. “The JFK Conspiracy: The Secret Plot to Kill Kennedy — and Why It Failed” by Brad Meltzer and Josh Mensch (Flatiron)
Audiobooks
Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.
FICTION
1. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler
2. “Phantom” by H.D. Carlton, narrated by Summer Morton and Stephen Dexter
3. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
4. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton
5. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda
6. “Variation” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Teddy Hamilton and Carly Robins
7. “Iron Flame” (Part 2 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Laura C. Harris, Khaya Fraites, Taylor Coan, K’Lai Rivera, Robb Moreira, Torian Brackett, Gabriel Michael, Marni Penning, Megan Poppy, LaMont Ridgell, Danny Gavigan and full cast
8. “Fourth Wing” (Part 1 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Scott McCormick, Troy Allan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Khaya Fraites, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, Taylor Coan, LaMont Ridgell, Robb Moreira, Laura C. Harris and David Cui Cui
9. “The Wedding People” by Alison Espach, narrated by Helen Laser
10. “Iron Flame” (Part 1 of 2, Dramatized Adaptation), by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by full cast, Gabriel Michael, Torian Brackett, LaMont Ridgell, Taylor Coan, Jessica Lauren Ball, Chris Davenport, Henry W. Kramer, Danny Gavigan, Robb Moreira, Khaya Fraites and Amanda Forstrom
NONFICTION
1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author
2. “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author
3. “How We Learn to Be Brave” by Mariann Edgar Budde, narrated by the author
4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author
5. “Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old” by Brooke Shields and Rachel Bertsche, contributor; narrated by Brooke Shields
6. “The House of My Mother” by Shari Franke, narrated by the author
7. “Hillbilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance, narrated by the author
8. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author
9. “C.S. Lewis Essential Audio Library” by C.S. Lewis, narrated by Julian Rhind-Tutt, Joss Ackland, James Simmons and Douglas Gresham
10. “Sound Therapy: Emotional Stability (285.5 Hz)” by Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton
Music
Best-selling singles for the week ending Saturday according to Billboard.com.
TOP TEN
1. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
2. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
3. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
4. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
5. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
6. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
7. “Lose Control,” Teddy Swims
8. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
9. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
10. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
COUNTRY
1. “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey
2. “Love Somebody,” Morgan Wallen
3. “I Had Some Help,” Post Malone and Morgan Wallen
4. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
5. “High Road,” Koe Wetzel and Jessie Murph
6. “I Am Not Okay,” Jelly Roll
7. “Liar,” Jelly Roll
8. “Wind Up Missin’ You,” Tucker Wetmore
9. “I Never Lie,” Zach Top
10. “Indigo,” Sam Barber and Avery Anna
ITUNES TOP TEN
Top 10 singles in the U.S. on iTunes music charts as of Wednesday according to music.apple.com.
1. “30 For 30,” SZA and Kendrick Lamar
2. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
3. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
4. “Luther,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
5. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
6. “Neuvayol,” Bad Bunny
7. “TV Off,” Kendrick Lamar
8. “Smile,” Morgan Wallen
9. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny
10. “Fat Juicy and Wet,” Sexyy Red and Bruno Mars
SPOTIFY TOP TEN
Top 10 streamed tracks globally on Spotify for the week ending Jan. 23 according to spotifycharts.com.
1. “DTMF,” Bad Bunny
2. “Die With A Smile,” Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
3. “Apt.,” Rosé and Bruno Mars
4. “Baile Inolvidable,” Bad Bunny
5. “Neuvayol,” Bad Bunny
6. “Birds Of A Feather,” Billie Eilish
7. “That’s So True,” Gracie Abrams
8. “Voy A Llevarte Pa Pr,” Bad Bunny
9. “Eoo,” Bad Bunny
10. “Veldá,” Bad Bunny, Omar Courtz and Dei V