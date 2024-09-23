Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Feb. 15 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Paranoia: A Michael Bennett Thriller” by James Patterson and James O. Born (Little, Brown)

4. “Emily Wilde’s Compendium of Lost Tales” by Heather Fawcett (Del Rey)

5. “James: A Novel” by Percival Everett (Doubleday)

6. “We All Live Here: A Novel” by Jojo Moyes (Viking/Dorman)

7. “Three Days in June: A Novel” by Anne Tyler (Knopf)

8. “The Wedding People: A Novel” by Alison Espach (Holt)

9. “The God of the Woods: A Novel” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “The Medici Return” by Steve Berry (Grand Central)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About” by Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness” by Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

3. “Loved to Life: A 40-Day Pilgrimage with Love Himself That Will Change Your Life” by Ann Voskamp (Tyndale Momentum)

4. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource” by Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

5. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

6. “You Didn’t Hear This From Me: (Mostly) True Notes on Gossip” by Kelsey McKinney (Grand Central)

7. “The 5 Types of Wealth: A Transformative Guide to Design Your Dream Life” by Sahil Bloom (Ballantine)

8. “Don’t Believe Everything You Think (Expanded Edition): Why Your Thinking Is the Beginning & End of Suffering” by Joseph Nguyen (Authors Equity)

9. “Bake With Brooki” by Brooke Bellamy (Penguin Australia)

10. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “This Inevitable Ruin” by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays and Travis Baldree

2. “Scythe & Sparrow” by Brynne Weaver, narrated by Samantha Brentmoor and Eric Nolan

3. “Onyx Storm” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Jasmin Walker, Justis Bolding, Teddy Hamilton and Rebecca Soler

4. “Nemesis” by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick

5. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

6. “Always a Bridesmaid” by Erin Clark and Laura Lovely, performed by Andrew Eiden and Krystal Hammond

7. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton

8. “The Crash” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Leslie Howard

9. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

10. “Quicksilver” by Callie Hart, narrated by Stella Bloom and Anthony Palmini

NONFICTION

1. “The Let Them Theory” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

2. “Inner Excellence” by Jim Murphy, narrated by the author

3. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

4. “MeatEater’s American History” by Steven Rinella, narrated by the author

5. “Sound Therapy: Cortisol Reduction” (111 Hz) by Audio Up INC. and Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “The 5 Second Rule” by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author

8. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

9. “The Sirens’ Call” by Chris Hayes, narrated by the author

10. “Sound Therapy: Emotional Stability” (285.5 Hz) by Audible Sleep, narrated by Abi Horton