Books

Best-selling books of the week ending Oct. 5 according to Publishers Weekly.

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Counting Miracles: A Novel” by Nicholas Sparks (Random House)

2. “When the Moon Hatched: A Novel” by Sarah A. Parker (Avon)

3. “Intermezzo: A Novel” by Sally Rooney (FSG)

4. “Beach Read: Deluxe Edition” by Emily Henry (Berkley)

5. “Lies He Told Me: She’s in love — with a liar.” by James Patterson and Davis Ellis (Little, Brown)

6. “Triangle: A Novel” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

7. “MrBallen Presents: Strange, Dark & Mysterious: The Graphic Stories” by MrBallen and Andrea Mutti (Ten Speed Graphic)

8. “The Book of Bill” by Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

9. “The Women: A Novel” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

10. “Lore Olympus: Volume Seven” by Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir” by Ina Garten (Crown)

2. “Revenge of the Tipping Point: Overstories, Superspreaders, and the Rise of Social Engineering” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown)

3. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)

4. “The Coming Golden Age: 31 Ways to be Kingdom Ready” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

5. “Black Saturday: An Unfiltered Account of the October 7th Attack on Israel and the War in Gaza” by Trey Yingst (Harper Influence)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health” by Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Confronting the Presidents: No Spin Assessments from Washington to Biden” by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (St. Martin’s)

8. “Salt Hank: A Five Napkin Situation (A Cookbook)” by Henry Laporte (Simon Element)

9. “The Dragon’s Prophecy: Israel, the Dark Resurrection, and the End of Days” by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

10. “Good Lookin’ Cookin’: A Year of Meals - A Lifetime of Family, Friends, and Food” by Dolly Parton and Rachel Parton George (Ten Speed)

Audiobooks

Best-selling books of the week on Audible.com as of Tuesday according to The Associated Press.

FICTION

1. “The Boyfriend” by Freida McFadden, narrated by Victoria Connolly and Adam Blanford

2. “Here One Moment” by Liane Moriarty, narrated by Caroline Lee and Geraldine Hakewill

3. “My Rules” by T L Swan, narrated by CJ Bloom and Marcio Catalano

4. “Starship Troopers” by Robert A. Heinlein, narrated by R.C. Bray

5. “Night Road” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Kathleen McInerney

6. “The Forest of Lost Souls” by Dean Koontz, narrated by January LaVoy

7. “A Court of Thorns and Roses” by Sarah J. Maas, narrated by Jennifer Ikeda

8. “The Women” by Kristin Hannah, narrated by Julia Whelan and the author

9. “All the Colors of the Dark” by Chris Whitaker, narrated by Edoardo Ballerini

10. “Natural Selection” by Elin Hilderbrand, narrated by Erin Bennett

NONFICTION

1. “Revenge of the Tipping Point” by Malcolm Gladwell, narrated by the author

2. “Be Ready When the Luck Happens” by Ina Garten, narrated by the author

3. “The Message” by Ta-Nehisi Coates, narrated by the author

4. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear, narrated by the author

5. “Nexus” by Yuval Noah Harari, narrated by Vidish Athavale

6. “The Anxious Generation” by Jonathan Haidt, narrated by Sean Pratt and the author

7. “Good Energy” by Casey Means, MD, and Calley Means, narrated by Casey Means

8. “Hillbilly Elegy” by JD Vance, narrated by the author

9. “The Mountain Is You” by Brianna Wiest, narrated by Stacey Glemboski