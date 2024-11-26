Trade missions to Japan, Taiwan highlight Idaho’s economic reach

Idaho Gov. Brad Little led a seven-day trade mission this month to Taiwan and Japan to cultivate economic relations.

He was joined by the Idaho Department of Commerce, Idaho State Department of Agriculture and 22 Idaho businesses and organizations for his fourth official in-person trade mission as Idaho’s 33rd governor.

Spokespeople for the Idaho Office of the Governor could not be immediately reached about inquiries related to the cost and funding source of the trip.

Participating organizations ranged from those with agricultural ties, such as dairy company Darigold and the Idaho Beef Council, to those in the technology industry, such as Micron Technology and the Idaho National Laboratory.

“Joining the trade mission allowed us to tell the story of Idaho’s dairy farmers – our commitment to quality, sustainability, and family farming,” Idaho Dairymen’s Association President Pete Wiersma said in a press release. “Building these relationships with international markets is vital, and I’m confident the connections we made will benefit our industry in the future.”

Little said Idaho officials and businesses forged valuable connections during the trip, reinforcing Idaho’s longstanding trade partnership with Taiwan and Japan.

“These interactions not only solidified the state’s economic ties but also paved the way for fresh opportunities in trade and investment, contributing to the ongoing enhancement of Idaho’s economy,” Little said in the release.

Why these Asian countries matter to Idaho’s economy

Idaho’s partnership with Taiwan goes back 40 years. In 2023, Taiwan was Idaho’s second largest export market, receiving $504 million worth of Idaho goods, according to data from the Idaho Department of Commerce.

The majority of Idaho’s exports to Taiwan — 72% — are machinery and electrical equipment, followed by chemicals and fertilizers at 19%.

During the trade mission, Little met with important Taiwanese officials, including Taiwanese Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim and Minister of Foreign Affairs Chia-Lung Lin.

Little also signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the officials, recognizing a sister relationship between Idaho and Taiwan. The agreement also reaffirmed a commitment to future partnerships in agriculture, education exchanges, humanitarian assistance, democratic governance and trade.

Japan is another significant partner, ranking as Idaho’s fourth-largest export market.

Food and agriculture products make up about 30% of Idaho’s exports to Japan, followed by chemicals and fertilizers at 29%, and wood and paper products at 22%.

Exports to Japan increased by 8% between 2022 and 2023. In July, Idaho reopened its part-time trade office in Japan.

Idaho officials are particularly focused on strengthening trade relations with Japan in the potato industry. Idaho officials have been pushing for Japan to accept fresh potatoes for 30 years. Japan currently imports frozen U.S. potatoes for chips, but it has yet to open its market to fresh U.S. potatoes — a move that could benefit Idaho potato farmers.

Sam Eaton, the vice president of legal affairs at the Idaho Potato Commission, previously told the Idaho Capital Sun that Japan is protective of its own potato industry, which is why it is delaying the trade process.

The global reach for Idaho goods