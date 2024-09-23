Trans athlete dispute goes to federal court

A dozen plaintiffs — including two Boise State University volleyball players — are taking an ongoing transgender athletics dispute to a federal court.

A lawsuit was filed Wednesday against San José State University, which, according to previous court filings, has a transgender athlete on its women’s volleyball roster. The suit also targets the Mountain West Conference, saying the athletic conference hastily and quietly adopted a transgender athletics policy the same day Boise State announced it would not play a match against San José State.

Boise State was the first of four Mountain West schools to forfeit matches with San José State. Boise State announced its first forfeit on Sept. 27, one day before a scheduled road match.

According to the lawsuit, the Mountain West added a transgender participation policy on Sept. 27. The policy says, in part, that any team that refuses to play against an opponent with a transgender athlete “shall be deemed to have forfeited the contest.”

The conference’s policy, and its timing, was an attempt “to penalize the Boise State University women’s volleyball team members for speaking out,” according to the lawsuit, which asks a federal judge to throw out the policy.

But the timing of the policy could be open to dispute, as the Idaho Statesman reported Thursday. According to emails provided to the Statesman and Idaho EdNews, the conference says it has had a transgender participation policy in place since August 2022.

Independent Council on Women’s Sports supports lawsuit

The 132-page lawsuit also sheds some additional light on Boise State’s Sept. 27 forfeit.

“Behind the scenes the Boise State University women’s volleyball players and administrators had been pushing for the Boise State University Team not to play the SJSU Team due to concerns over competitive fairness and athlete safety,” the lawsuit says.