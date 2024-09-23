Travel made easy

When we needed groceries, Mama and I often walked the mile to Walker’s store. It was easy to go down, but hard to trudge back up the hill with a bag of purchases. Sometimes we caught the bus to go to town or to Grandma and Grandpa’s house. Elmer Lutes was our bus driver. He always greeted us by name and had a smile. He was a nice old man. I was so embarrassed when I threw up one day because I insisted on riding in the back of the bus.

I had a neighbor I called “Grandpa” who didn’t have a car. He got around with a horse and wagon. I loved going in the field to gather hay with him, but my favorite trips were taking his cream cans from his house along Grelle Avenue to Huggins Dairy along Lewiston’s Main Street. Yes, it was by horse and wagon. When I was around 9, we made our last trek. Cars honked, whizzed by, the horse startled and was hard to control. When we got back to his house, Grandpa had tears in his eyes. “Guess that’s the last trip with old Nellie,” he admitted. “Traffic’s getting too bad. Have to find another way to get the cream to town.” My dad took it for him along with our can.

Traveling by train was convenient and dependable. Mama and I took the bus to town, then caught the train to Reubens to visit her aunts and uncles. There was so much to see from those windows — except when the wind was blowing the wrong way and we were shrouded in smoke from the engine. A passenger train ran up the Clearwater River, up to Moscow and Pullman and all the way to Spokane. When I was 7 years old, we traveled by train to Portland to visit Dad’s sister. The clickety-clack rhythm was like a lullaby. In college I traveled alone by train to Green Water Lake in Canada to help build a dining hall at a youth camp. I wish we still had trains.

It wasn’t until my mid-30s that I flew for the first time. On a cold January day, I flew over the Cascade Mountains. My feet were freezing. There was a hole in the floor the size of a silver dollar. I could see the mountains below us. The stewardess was shocked when I told her she needed to put a patch over that hole. In spite of that, flying is still one of my favorite ways to travel.

The world is only hours away. It calls “Come — come and see.” Travel is easy and quick now.

Chase Hoseley is a freelance writer and retired kindergarten teacher who lives in Clarkston. She can be reached at shoseley8@gmail.com.