Local NewsFebruary 26, 2025

Trees, fees and growth top Pullman concerns

Local officials facilitating more communication in Town Halls

Emily Pearce
Pullman residents Ginny Peterson, left, and John Peterson shake hands with city of Pullman Councilmember Trymaine Gaither, right, at a Town Hall on Tuesday at the Pullman Senior Center in Pullman. Pullman’s mayor and members of the city council and staff were made available for questions and conversations at the event.
Pullman residents speak with members of Pullman’s City Council, the mayor and members of city staff at a Town Hall on Tuesday at the Pullman Senior Center in Pullman.
City of Pullman Councilmember Carla De Lira, left, speaks with Pullman resident Chidobe Ugwu at a Town Hall on Tuesday at the Pullman Senior Center in Pullman. Pullman’s mayor and members of the city council and staff were made available for questions and conversations at the event.
City of Pullman Councilmember Ann Parks, left, catches up with Tami Pitzer, a Pullman resident and realtor with RE/MAX, at a Town Hall on Tuesday at the Pullman Senior Center in Pullman. Pullman’s mayor and members of the city council and staff were made available for questions and conversations at the event.
A selection of those gathered for a Town Hall on Tuesday, which included Pullman residents, members of Pullman’s City Council, the mayor and members of city staff, are visible through the windows of the Pullman Senior Center in Pullman.
PULLMAN — The city of Pullman is increasing how frequently it holds Town Hall open house meetings in an effort to better engage with the community.

Residents trickled in to speak with city staff and councilors Tuesday night at the Pullman Senior Center. Some came to be more involved in their local government, and others brought concerns they’d like officials to address.

Pullman Mayor Francis Benjamin said one of the council’s goals is improving communication. The city greatly appreciated input it received during the last Town Hall in October, he said, and decided to make the yearly event a biannual one.

“We’re here for the people of the community,” Benjamin said. “This is an opportunity to learn how we can do a better job at receiving ideas that might not have been communicated to us otherwise.”

Chelsea Whitney, a member of the Downtown Pullman Association Board of Directors, came to discuss the city’s new right-of-way use permit fees.

Earlier this month, the council approved an increase in rates for anyone who wants to occupy sidewalks and streets for events, outdoor seating and other happenings, bringing the cost to a $245 annual flat fee.

Whitney said the bump creates a barrier for organizations that only put on events that benefit the community as a whole. She’d like the city to reconsider its decision and change fees for nonprofits to make it more accessible to hold events.

Allison Munch-Rotolo, co-chairperson of the College Hill Association’s Board of Directors, said historic preservation is very important to the organization, and it’s one of several strategies of long term revitalization.

Munch-Rotolo came to float the idea of creating an urban forestry program in town — a way to increase greenery in public right-of-way spaces, like between streets and sidewalks, through public property.

She said it should be a citywide goal to enhance public assets. The program would create a plan to systematically plant new trees that replace ones that grow old and die or have to be cut down.

Timo Werronen said a more bikeable, walkable Pullman is important to him as a Washington State University student. He’d like to see more trails and bike paths, as well as an expansion to the city’s transportation service to better get around town.

Werronen is also interested in making it easier to build more housing and start businesses in Pullman. He’d like to see the city grow, along with the infrastructure to support it.

On the other hand, Colleen Kulesza would like to see Pullman’s population plateau. Kulesza, a longtime resident of the Palouse area, has noticed an influx of people moving to the region, and is concerned the area can’t sustain the growth.

Kulesza said growth involves destroying land to build more homes that increases traffic, noise and pollution. Current road systems won’t be able to handle more cars, she would like her drive time to stay the same, she said.

Chidobe Ugwu, Spokane Falls Community College student, said with family in mind, safety is his top priority. He appreciates how fast the town’s police response is, and came to thank local officials for creating a peaceful Pullman.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

