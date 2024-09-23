Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 8, 2024

Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark

Nez Perce issues writtenresponse to senator’s ‘go back where you came from’ comment

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation
Trish Carter-Goodheart
Trish Carter-Goodheart

The Nez Perce Tribe on Monday condemned a comment made by Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman last week when he reportedly told a tribal member to “go back where you came from” during a candidate forum.

In a statement distributed at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, the tribe said it “refuses to tolerate this kind of hateful and divisive politics and we ask other elected leaders in this region to stand with us in pushing back against such offensive behavior.”

The statement said the Nez Perce Tribe “has called this area home for tens of thousands of years and has a bond with this land that is deep and unbreakable.” Tribal members greeted members of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805, witnessed the birth of Idaho as a state and “have demonstrated a substantial, diversifying impact on Idaho’s economy.”

The statement included this passage: “The people of this region are amazing and diverse and deserve leadership that represents and respects us all. Working with and getting to know our neighbors is the most effective way to actively address and prevent ignorance from gaining a foothold in this region. Together we can make this region a home for everyone.”

Foreman’s statement came during a candidate forum Sept. 30 at Kendrick, according to those who attended. It started with a question about discrimination in Idaho.

Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate in District 6A who is a Lapwai native and member of the Nez Perce Tribe, said in a news release that her answer to the question posed at the forum was: “Just because someone hasn’t personally experienced discrimination, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Racism and discrimination are real issues here in Idaho, as anyone familiar with our state’s history knows.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Foreman, a Republican from Viola who holds the District 6 state Senate seat and is running for reelection, reportedly responded to Carter-Goodheart, “I’m so sick and tired of this liberal bull----. Why don’t you go back to where you came from?”

Foreman then left the forum early.

Foreman hasn’t responded to requests for interviews, but has made statements on his Facebook page.

“First of all, I made no, repeat no, racial slur or statement of any nature,” he wrote Thursday. “The accusation made is patently false. Secondly, I threatened no one at the forum. This accusation is also patently false.”

The tribe’s statement Monday referred to a United Against Hate event hosted by the FBI that took place Sept. 16 at Moscow. Several entities took part in the event, including the tribe.

“Given the widespread support and engagement in this effort, the Nez Perce Tribe is extremely disheartened to hear that before leaving a candidate forum in Kendrick last Monday, a state senator publicly told a Nez Perce Tribal member running for the Idaho legislature to ‘go back to where (she) came from,’ ” the tribe’s statement says.

The statement also says the tribe is not participating in interviews on this subject at this time.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Pullman attorneys compete to be judge
Local NewsOct. 17
UI lease for on-campus coffee stand gains approval from boar...
Local NewsOct. 17
More questions arise during solar energy, battery storage or...
Related
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Local NewsOct. 17
Whitman County Library Director Cody Allen announces resignation
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Local NewsOct. 17
Idaho to again attempt Creech execution
Spooky favorite comes to town
Local NewsOct. 16
Spooky favorite comes to town
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Local NewsOct. 16
IDL: Warm, dry fall extends Idaho’s active fire season
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
Local NewsOct. 16
Kendrick Joint School District seeks levy
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
Local NewsOct. 16
UPDATE AT 7:04 P.M. WEDNESDAY: Riggins man dies in crash near New Meadows
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
Local NewsOct. 16
District 9 candidates want better futures for rural communities
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Local NewsOct. 16
New coffee stand may be coming to UI campus
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy