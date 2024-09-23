Tribe ‘refuses to tolerate’ Foreman remark

The Nez Perce Tribe on Monday condemned a comment made by Idaho state Sen. Dan Foreman last week when he reportedly told a tribal member to “go back where you came from” during a candidate forum.

In a statement distributed at about 3:45 p.m. Monday, the tribe said it “refuses to tolerate this kind of hateful and divisive politics and we ask other elected leaders in this region to stand with us in pushing back against such offensive behavior.”

The statement said the Nez Perce Tribe “has called this area home for tens of thousands of years and has a bond with this land that is deep and unbreakable.” Tribal members greeted members of the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805, witnessed the birth of Idaho as a state and “have demonstrated a substantial, diversifying impact on Idaho’s economy.”

The statement included this passage: “The people of this region are amazing and diverse and deserve leadership that represents and respects us all. Working with and getting to know our neighbors is the most effective way to actively address and prevent ignorance from gaining a foothold in this region. Together we can make this region a home for everyone.”

Foreman’s statement came during a candidate forum Sept. 30 at Kendrick, according to those who attended. It started with a question about discrimination in Idaho.

Trish Carter-Goodheart, a Democratic House candidate in District 6A who is a Lapwai native and member of the Nez Perce Tribe, said in a news release that her answer to the question posed at the forum was: “Just because someone hasn’t personally experienced discrimination, doesn’t mean it’s not happening. Racism and discrimination are real issues here in Idaho, as anyone familiar with our state’s history knows.”