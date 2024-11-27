TriState fundraising for expansions and updates to its surgical center

TriState Health is aiming to raise roughly $5 million in community donations to help fund the first phase of an expansion and update of its Surgical Center.

D’Lynn Ottmar, chief development officer at the TriState Health Foundation, said TriState is planning two phases to the expansion. Total costs for the first phase of the expansion are estimated to be around $30 million, Ottmar said.

The first phase would include an infrastructure upgrade and expanding the hospital’s sterile processing unit.

“That (sterile processing unit) area is small,” she said. “As technology grows and expands, (and) we get new pieces of equipment, we need to have more space to be able to accommodate in cleaning and sterilizing those pieces of equipment.”

The foundation’s board hopes to receive roughly $8 million in state and federal money for the first phase of the process, she said, and anywhere from $6 million to $8 million for the second part of the process.

The second phase, Ottmar said, will involve the expansion of the operating room as well as post- and pre-operation rooms for patients.

“The first phase really gets us what we need,” she said. “The second phase kind of gets us what we want.”

Those Phase 1 expansions are necessary to accommodate increases in surgical services, which have increased by about 50% since 2019, Ottmar said.