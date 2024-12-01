The performance leadership award goes to rural hospitals in the 75th percentile or above in quality, outcomes and patient perspective, according to a news release from TriState.

The award “reflects the unwavering commitment of our entire team to delivering exceptional care through innovation,” said Kym Clift, TriState’s CEO in the news release.

The OnCon award was based on peer and community voting using criteria such as the impact a technology team has on its organization, its leadership and innovation, according to a news release from TriState.