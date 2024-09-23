CHICAGO — The Trump administration sued Chicago on Thursday alleging that ‘sanctuary’ laws in the nation’s third-largest city “thwart” federal efforts to enforce immigration laws.

The lawsuit, which also names the state of Illinois, is the latest effort to crack down on places that limit cooperation between federal immigration agents and local police. It follows the federal government’s threats of criminal charges and funding cuts to what are known as sanctuary cities.

“The conduct of officials in Chicago and Illinois minimally enforcing — and oftentimes affirmatively thwarting — federal immigration laws over a period of years has resulted in countless criminals being released into Chicago who should have been held for immigration removal from the United States,” according to the lawsuit filed in Chicago’s federal court.

Targeting sanctuary cities

President Donald Trump has often singled out Chicago and Illinois because they have some of the nation’s strongest protections for immigrants. Top administration officials last month visited the city to launch stepped up immigration enforcement and showcased footage of “border czar” Tom Homan making arrests.

The aggressive approach and harsh rhetoric have been heavily criticized for stoking fears in immigrant communities and feeding false claims about crime among immigrants.

While several high-profile and violent crimes involving people in the U.S. illegally have been in the news in recent months, there is nothing to support the allegation that it happens daily. Studies have found that people living in the U.S. illegally are less likely than native-born Americans to have been arrested for violent, drug and property crimes.

Still, the sentiment is the cornerstone of Trump’s agenda. The first bill he signed of his new administration, named after slain Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, requires the detention of immigrants in the country illegally who are accused of theft and violent crimes.

Federal funding cuts

Hours after new Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in Wednesday, she ordered an end to Department of Justice grants for jurisdictions that “unlawfully interfere with federal law enforcement.”

Courts, however, have repeatedly upheld the legality of the range of sanctuary laws. The laws do not allow local law enforcement to actively interfere with federal operations. The first Trump White House also tried to deny public safety grants to sanctuary jurisdictions, but courts also largely rejected those attempts.

California Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta said he is monitoring the directive’s implementation.

“We won’t hesitate to respond if the Trump administration attempts to delay or unlawfully condition vital public safety funding for state and local law enforcement,” he said in a statement.