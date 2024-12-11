Sections
Local NewsDecember 11, 2024

Two juveniles arrested for school violence threats in PHS incident

Local 14-year-olds charged with felony harassment, threats to bomb or injure property in incident that placed Pullman High School on modified lockdown

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Two juveniles were arrested for school violence threats that placed Pullman High School on a modified lockdown Tuesday morning.

The Pullman Police Department said in a news release a Pullman juvenile and a Whitman County juvenile, both 14 years old, were arrested for suspicion of felony harassment and threats to bomb or injure property. Both were booked into the Martin Hall Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officers responded to the high school around 8 a.m. when school staff became aware of reported threats by a student to bring a gun to school and shoot a teacher, according to the news release.

The suspects were quickly identified and intercepted before classes started. The individuals were separated from other students at school to ensure safety for all.

For safety measures, the school was placed in “search and teach” status where students remained in the building and class continued normally while officers looked into the possible threat.

The high school returned to normal operations later that morning.

No one was hurt during the incident, which remains under investigation by the Pullman Police Department.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

