Monday, October 7
54°F /
Moscow, Idaho
Latest Stories
Local News
Northwest
Sports
Opinion
Obituaries
Newsletters
E-Edition
Photos
Submit
Sections
Latest
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Golden Times
Local News
Northwest
Outdoors
Religion
Sports
The Scoop
Wire
Photos
The Palouse
Announcements
Obituaries
Opinion
Stories
Special Editions
Classifieds
Jobs
Legal Notices
Make a Submission
Marketplace
Real Estate
The Dnews
About Us
Advertise With Us
Archives
Contact Us
Download Our App
Facebook
Inland360
Newsletters
Trib Shop
Twitter
The Scoop
October 6, 2024
Two moose are better than one
A pair of ungulates visited the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden last week for some rest and relaxation
Anonymous Author
Sun shines through some bushes to illuminate a moose lounging at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose sits at the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden in Moscow on Tuesday while a younger moose snoozes nearby.
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose is seen hidden away behind the branches of a tree at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose lifts its head up as people walk the trails nearby at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose licks itself at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A young moose takes a nap at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose and younger moose walk through the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
Related
The Scoop
Oct. 6
I always answer the landline when I hear the special family ring
The Scoop
Oct. 6
Outside lights are deadly to birds, especially in fall
The Scoop
Oct. 6
Look, Ma! No hands!
The Scoop
Oct. 6
Tips on reducing food waste at home
The Scoop
Oct. 6
Northwest Bestsellers
The Scoop
Oct. 6
40 Years Ago
The Scoop
Oct. 6
20 Years Ago
The Scoop
Oct. 6
Senior Calendar
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inbox
Read it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
Sign Up
The Daily News
About Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Trib Shop
Read the DNews
Download Our App
E-Edition
Latest News
Newsletters
Socials
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
Terms
Privacy