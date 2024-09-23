Sections
The ScoopOctober 6, 2024
Two moose are better than one
A pair of ungulates visited the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden last week for some rest and relaxation
Anonymous Author
Sun shines through some bushes to illuminate a moose lounging at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
Sun shines through some bushes to illuminate a moose lounging at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose sits at the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden in Moscow on Tuesday while a younger moose snoozes nearby.
A moose sits at the University of Idaho Arboretum & Botanical Garden in Moscow on Tuesday while a younger moose snoozes nearby.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose is seen hidden away behind the branches of a tree at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A moose is seen hidden away behind the branches of a tree at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose lifts its head up as people walk the trails nearby at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A moose lifts its head up as people walk the trails nearby at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose licks itself at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A moose licks itself at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A young moose takes a nap at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A young moose takes a nap at the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
A moose and younger moose walk through the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,
A moose and younger moose walk through the Arboretum & Botanical Garden Tuesday in Moscow.,August Frank/Lewiston Tribune
