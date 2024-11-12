PULLMAN — More couches were lit on fire after Washington State University’s football game this weekend.

First responders tended to two sofas set ablaze on Pullman’s College Hill after WSU football defeated Utah State 49-28 on Saturday .

City of Pullman firefighters extinguished the first couch early Sunday morning on D and Colorado streets. Pullman police officers removed another burnt sofa left in the middle of the road Sunday afternoon on D and Shaw streets, according to police logs.

There were no injuries or damaged structures as a result of the fires.

Fire Chief Mike Heston disapproves of the dangerous tradition. He urges people to stop lighting things on fire for several reasons.