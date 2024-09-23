Two voters question senator’s residence

Deborah Rose of Athol and Bruce Koch of Spirit Lake wrote to Secretary of State Phil McGrane on Sept. 15 asking him to look into whether District 2 Sen. Phil Hart, R-Kellogg, lives at the address listed on his voter registration.

The letter and the questions raised in it were highlighted at a news conference Tuesday held by the Idaho Democratic Party on the sidewalk outside the home listed on Hart’s voter registration.

Hart could not be reached after phone calls to his office, cellphone, and emails to his campaign and legislative email addresses.

McGrane said there had been an inquiry about Hart’s residency ahead of the May primary as well. The office had done a previous investigation and found the senator met the requirements.

The office is now conducting a new investigation in response to the new complaint, as required by law, McGrane said.

“We spoke to him a couple different times and he was able to provide information that was sufficient,” McGrane said. He noted the new investigation has not yet concluded.

The Idaho Democratic Party said they hired a private investigator to look into the matter, and the investigator indicated it appeared Hart may live in his Hayden office, which is outside District 2.

“It’s not the responsibility of voters or a Democratic challenger to answer questions of legal qualifications for a candidate and that’s why a complaint was filed to the secretary of state by both a registered Democrat and registered Republican that live in the district,” Idaho Democrats spokesperson Avery Roberts said.

Roberts said the Democrats were unaware of the previous investigation into Hart’s residency.

Kellogg residents and Hart’s Democratic challenger spoke at the event to the questions they had about Hart’s residency and urged McGrane to look into it.