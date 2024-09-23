UI considered a top research institution in country

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced Thursday it has earned official status as one of the top research institutions in the country.

The Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education has given the university an R1 designation.

“This classification is the gold standard for research excellence, given to less than 4% of all U.S. higher education institutions, and it recognizes the university for ‘very high research activity’ and its transformative contributions to science, innovation and education,” the UI said in a statement.

According to the UI, an R1 university must spend at least $50 million on annual research and grant at least 70 research doctorates each year. The UI spent $135.9 million on research in fiscal year 2023 and awarded 80 research doctorates.