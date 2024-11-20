UI Extension to host wreath-making workshop

Participants at the workshop will learn how to make wreaths they can take home. They will also learn basic tree identification skills.

The fee to participate is $20 per person, which covers supplies and light refreshments. Payment can be made online or in person with cash or check only. To register, visit bit.ly/extformarketplace or call Madeline Goebel at (208) 885-9338. Participants are encouraged to register by Monday.