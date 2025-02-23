Sections
BusinessFebruary 23, 2025

UI grad tapped as GM of Idaho Vandals Sports Properties

Elaine Williams
The Idaho Vandals take part in the team’s first fall camp scrimmage on Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
A University of Idaho graduate has taken a position in a business that generates revenue for the school through promotions, sponsors and partnerships involving the institution’s athletic programs.

Katie Elliott is a general manager for Idaho Vandals Sports Properties, a part of Learfield, a company with ties to more than 1,200 collegiate institutions that is the exclusive multimedia rights holder for UI.

Companies can work with Elliott to use the Vandal sports brand in their marketing, she said.

T-shirt giveaways at Vandal sporting events, identification of potential customers through analyzing data of ticket buyers for games or appearances of Vandal athletes in advertising are examples of deals she brokers, Elliott said.

Elliott brings more than a quarter century of experience to the position. She was most recently an account executive and local sales manager for Morgan Murphy Media in Spokane at the local ABC affiliate.

Prior to moving to the Spokane area, she spent an additional seven years in Moscow after graduating from UI with a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the College of Business and Economics.

In Moscow, she was the advertising director for the Appaloosa Journal, a publication that is a part of the Appaloosa Horse Club, the international breed registry for Appaloosa horses, she said.

Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.

