Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

UI hosting rodeo this weekend in Colfax

UI hosts first rodeo in 13 years

Anonymous Author
story image illustation

COLFAX — The University of Idaho is hosting a free rodeo Saturday and Sunday at the Palouse Empire Fairgrounds in Colfax.

According to a UI news release, the rodeo will be the first event of the season for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s (NIRA) Northwest Region, which includes collegiate teams in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, California and British Columbia.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

It is the first rodeo UI has hosted in more than 13 years. The performances begin at noon.

The UI rodeo has received entries from 100 athletes, many of whom will bring multiple horses, and about 20 volunteers will help run the event.

Members of the UI Rodeo Club will compete in barrel racing, goat tying, bull riding, bareback riding, steer wrestling and saddle bronc riding.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 11
Idaho closes nearly all short-term rentals housing foster yo...
Local NewsOct. 11
Toxin-producing bacteria found at Spring Valley Reservoir
Local NewsOct. 11
Future of Pullman pool up in the air
Local NewsOct. 10
Whitman County reports 18 cases of pertussis, all among WSU ...
Related
UPDATED AT 3:16 P.M.: Moscow police arrest man for allegedly stabbing his father
Local NewsOct. 10
UPDATED AT 3:16 P.M.: Moscow police arrest man for allegedly stabbing his father
Pullman fire chief plans retirement next year
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief plans retirement next year
Kohberger trial scheduled to start August 2025
Local NewsOct. 10
Kohberger trial scheduled to start August 2025
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Local NewsOct. 10
Kibbie Dome hosting marching band competition
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Local NewsOct. 9
Award-winning Ricardo Ruiz uses his poetry to tell the stories of those who chose to immigrate
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy