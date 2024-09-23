Sections
Local News
October 1, 2024
UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend
University of Idaho hosts public tour of new Prichard Art Gallery construction set to open in 2025
Anonymous Author
story image illustation

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is inviting the public to tour the construction of its new Prichard Art Gallery from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the old Moscow Police Station on 118 E. Fourth Street.

The Prichard Art Gallery is expected to open in 2025, along with its retail shopping, event and conferencing space, according to UI.

The construction includes meeting code compliance, making the interior suitable for gallery exhibition and renovating the exterior of the building.

The Prichard Art Gallery was established in 1982 as an outreach arm of the UI College of Art and Architecture. It was housed on Main Street in downtown Moscow until 2021 when it closed because of a lack of funding.

