UI hosting tours of Prichard Art Gallery construction this weekend

The Prichard Art Gallery is expected to open in 2025, along with its retail shopping, event and conferencing space, according to UI.

The construction includes meeting code compliance, making the interior suitable for gallery exhibition and renovating the exterior of the building.

The Prichard Art Gallery was established in 1982 as an outreach arm of the UI College of Art and Architecture. It was housed on Main Street in downtown Moscow until 2021 when it closed because of a lack of funding.