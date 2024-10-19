Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local NewsOctober 18, 2024

UI reports largest freshman class in school history

This is the third record-breaking freshman class in as many years.

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
University of Idaho students walk between buildings on campus on the first day of the fall term Monday in Moscow.
University of Idaho students walk between buildings on campus on the first day of the fall term Monday in Moscow.Liesbeth Powers/Moscow-Pullman Daily News file

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho is reporting that its fall 2024 freshman class is the largest in school history.

According to a UI news release, this is the third record-breaking freshman class in as many years. There are 2,025 first-time students enrolled this fall, which is an 8.3% increase over fall 2023.

Overall student enrollment for this fall term is 12,286 students, up nearly 4% from the fall 2023 enrollment of 11,849 students. This marks the seventh consecutive term of enrollment growth at the school. Total enrollment excluding dual credit high school students enrolled in college courses is up 5.1% to 10,578.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

UI says 747 freshmen are recipients of the Idaho Launch scholarship.

Undergraduate and graduate enrollment numbers both saw increases from last year. Undergraduate students from out of state also increased by 146 students since last fall.

The UI College of Law’s enrollment is up nearly 8% from last year with 457 students.

UI is listed as the second-highest ranked best value public university in the nation by U.S. News and World Report, behind the University of North Carolina.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 19
Idaho approves first solar permit on state endowment land
Local NewsOct. 19
Public Records
Local NewsOct. 19
Births
Local NewsOct. 19
Health care, taxes top of mind for 9th District candidates
Related
Critchfield visits Moscow Charter
Local NewsOct. 19
Critchfield visits Moscow Charter
Proving that in darkness, there is hope
Local NewsOct. 19
Proving that in darkness, there is hope
Numerous Whitman County levies to appear on general election ballot
Local NewsOct. 18
Numerous Whitman County levies to appear on general election ballot
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
Local NewsOct. 18
Education and spending top of mind in District 7 senator race
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Local NewsOct. 18
WSU celebrates homecoming this weekend
Moscow man given probation for child pornography crimes
Local NewsOct. 18
Moscow man given probation for child pornography crimes
Man seriously injured in head on collision in Wawawai Canyon
Local NewsOct. 17
Man seriously injured in head on collision in Wawawai Canyon
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Local NewsOct. 17
Candidates talk county jail, housing, drug dog
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy