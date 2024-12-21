UI researcher studying effects of farm practices on air quality

“The goal is to see the unintended consequences of our land-use decisions broadly, and this does have a lot of implications as we’re trying to deal with this water-scarcity crisis out West,” Maas said. “We’re looking at all land because you need to control for highways and cities and places that create a lot of air pollution on their own, but we’re only trying to investigate changes in agricultural land.”

Farmers are increasingly taking a long-term approach to management and implementing sustainable farming practices to stretch their inputs and minimize their environmental impacts, such as no-till and reduced tillage, conversion to more efficient irrigation technologies and the planting of cover crops. Cover crops are planted primarily to reduce erosion and improve soil health rather than for commercial sale.

The continuing shift toward low-water crops driven by water shortages is also significant. For example, potatoes have different fertility and input requirements than dryland wheat, which could affect nutrients and chemicals entering the air.

Maas’ project will use sensor data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s air-quality network, as well as a private network called Purple Air. He and his colleagues have developed a creative method for analyzing the data. They’ll note the agronomic practices and land-use decisions occurring within a pie-shaped area upwind of each sensor associated with each daily reading. In aggregate, the data should inform them how air quality is affected by specific farming practices, as well as what to expect when farmers change those practices.

“These choices are all connected, and as we’re trying to conserve water and potentially changing these choices, how can we incentivize and disincentivize activities that have implications far beyond the borders of your operation?” Maas asked. “If we suddenly see no-till is having this big impact on what we’re picking up with these air-quality sensors, now let’s go and try to figure out what the actual mechanism is and how we can encourage that, or maybe come up with new technologies.”

The project, “Partnership: Evaluating Risks from Agriculturally Sourced Emissions of Particulate Matter,” is funded with a four-year, $800,000 grant from USDA-NIFA, of which 100% is the federal share, under award No. 2024-67024-42698.