UI researchers: COVID-19 vaccine is safe for mothers

University of Idaho researchers found that the COVID-19 vaccine does not have any adverse effects on a mother’s breast milk.

Their study was published in the The Journal of Nutrition and is based on milk samples from women who received the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, according to UI. Milk from women who were infected with the coronavirus was also tested.

The researchers found the vaccines caused no significant changes in the milk composition. Milk from unvaccinated mothers infected with COVID-19 was noticeably altered.

Shelley McGuire, Mark McGuire and Janet Williams were the UI professors involved in the study. Researchers from the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory were also involved in the project.