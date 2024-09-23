UI student government president not clowning around

MOSCOW — Very little about Martha Smith’s background would be considered “typical,” but that’s just the way she likes it.

For example, the University of Idaho senior comes from a family of circus performers, became a real estate agent in high school, and is now the student government president at the UI.

Smith hails from the small town of Kooskia. Her family moved there to help her grandparents run the nearby Three Rivers Resort. Before that, Smith said her parents were traveling around the country and the world performing as clowns in the Ringling Bros. circus.

Both parents attended clown college in Florida, and Smith’s father also taught there. Smith said her parents made it through the intense, competitive program and were offered contracts with the Ringling Bros. To this day, her parents, uncle and Smith’s little sister still occasionally perform in China and Japan as clowns.

“It’s a really fun part of my life,” Smith said.

Smith began forging her own career when she was in high school. After her basketball coach hired her to work in the office Idaho Country Properties, she fell in love with the prospect of selling homes.

At age 18, Smith earned a waiver that allowed her to attain a real estate license before graduating high school. Despite her young age, she earned the trust of her clients. According to Smith, she sold $2 million in real estate before attending college, and $1.5 million since.

“It pushed me out of my comfort zone professionally more than anything I could have ever imagined,” Smith said. “I loved it. It was the coolest thing ever.”

Smith said the career appealed to her because she enjoys solving problems and making her clients happy.

She was so successful, the valedictorian questioned whether she should pursue her real estate career instead of attending college.