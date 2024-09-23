UI wins ‘Idaho Battle of the Chefs’ cooking competition

MOSCOW — The ominous red digital timer on the kitchen wall read 33 minutes as three chefs rushed to complete their meals in time for the judges Wednesday.

Cameras followed them around in the back of the University of Idaho dining hall, The Eatery. The chefs only stopped to talk to hosts from cooking show Crave TV and celebrity chef Justin Warner.

The pressure was on, but each completed their dishes in time for the second “Idaho Battle of the Chefs.”

The competition, which was livestreamed by the University of Idaho, featured chefs from UI, Boise State University and Idaho State University in a battle for bragging rights.

Chartwells, the food service management company that serves the three universities, helped create the event, which was first held last year in Boise State University. The UI won the first contest, said UI director of Business Development, Marketing and Communication John Kosh.

The competition is designed to spotlight regional ingredients while also creating a friendly rivalry between the schools, Kosh said.

“Let’s have fun with it and let’s have our chefs battle it out,” he said.

This year, it was held in Moscow at The Eatery, where curious UI students could sit and watch the competition live. Warner, who is the winner of “Food Network Star” season eight and host of Marvel’s “Eat the Universe,” was invited to host the event. Warner instantly became a fan of this part of the country.

“There’s a ton of beauty in knowing about the Palouse,” he said.

The contestants were UI chef Michael Verk, Boise State chef Roland Cruz and Idaho State chef Rob Martin.