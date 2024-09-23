OPINION: Unraveling mysteries: Why do our dogs do the things they do?

Dogs exhibit some unusual behaviors that we often question. Here are some theories as to why they do what they do.
Head tilting is one of those things people love when they speak to their pet dog. You know: It’s that funny little thing they do tilting left, then maybe right, which a lot of owners reward with kind words or a treat.
Think of head tilting sort of like what older people did more often when they couldn’t hear a person speaking to them. People will turn their heads or even cup an ear with their hand. We do it mostly because of hearing loss, but dogs do it because they have limited directional hearing capabilities.
That’s one reason they and other animals can rotate their external ears. Head tilting is thought to be another way canines show they are listening as closely as possible to what you are saying or to the strange new sound you have introduced to them.
Why do dogs eat grass? There are many theories for this one. Some say canines can somehow magically sense when they are undernourished for some missing dietary component like calcium. But that’s not likely.
Instead, most folks correct their pooches when they eat grass. It is thought to be a “little naughty” thing they can do to get your attention. Others say it is a way in which canines burn off nervous energy or anxiety. A few claim dogs can self-diagnose and treat constipation by eating grass. Not me.
Why do dogs roll around in filthy things like animal feces or guts? You’ve never seen it? Trust me, it happens and at the most inopportune times. There are two main theories for this one. First, some claim dogs will roll in putrid things as a throwback to their wild canid ancestors. They say it is perhaps to mask their own scent when, say, preparing to hunt. That makes sense but I’m not completely sold.
Others claim dogs do it to demonstrate to pack mates and the hierarchy that they found an abundance of food. I have seen wolves and foxes roll in masses of spawned-out salmon in Canada. That would support this idea.
When dogs drag their butts on the lawn or carpet it is most often because they have inflamed or impacted anal glands. These little smelly sacs near the anal opening are thought to be critical territorial marking organs. They are normally expressed when canines poop, leaving a distinct, fetid odor that says, “Hey this is mine and I was here.”
When these glands get impacted most people should take their pet to their veterinarian. If left alone (or if the animal is a wild canid), the glands may rupture outside the anus and be a nasty, bleeding wound to heal, if it will heal at all. Interestingly, it is mostly our domestic canines that have this problem, not wild canines.
Along the same lines, is the question as to why do dogs sniff each other’s rear ends? A dog is a scenting supercomputer. Their ability to smell and discriminate odors is anywhere from 100,000 to as high as millions of times better than a human’s nose. It is unlikely anyone knows for certain but it is a big number for sure.
Most theories suggest that dogs can learn everything about an individual just by sniffing the other’s rear end. Where have you been? What’ve you been eating? Are you “normal” or are you different?
Along with the anal glands and the powerful territoriality shown by canine packs, that is why this theory, let’s say, passes the smell test.
Powell, of Pullman, retired as public information officer for Washington State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine in Pullman. This column reflects his thoughts and no longer represents WSU. He may be contacted at charliepowell74@gmail.com.