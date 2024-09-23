Upcycle TP rolls, newspaper for starting seeds

If you’re planning to start seeds indoors this season, you likely know you’ll need a growing medium (packaged, sterile seed-starting mix is ideal), a sunny windowsill or grow lights and, of course, seeds. But have you given thought to what containers you’ll use?

You might be planning to buy rimmed trays, peat pots or compartmentalized plastic flats, but they’re not your only options. With a bit of imagination, you can easily upcycle items you already have while keeping trash out of the landfill and your money in your wallet.

Try some small food containers

If you have a coffee maker that uses K-Cup-style plastic pods, don’t discard them after brewing. Instead, peel off their foil covers, dump out the used coffee grinds and remove the paper filters underneath. The pods are the perfect size for starting seedlings, and can be washed, disinfected and reused from year to year. You’ll notice the machine even poked a hole in each pod’s bottom for drainage.

Most other small plastic food containers, such as single-serving yogurt cups, clamshell-type salad packages or egg cartons, are also well-suited for starting seeds — as long as you’ve poked holes in their bottoms to allow excess water to drain.

Newspaper or cardboard work well, too

You can even make seed pots from sheets of newspaper. Much of today’s newsprint uses soy-based ink, which is generally considered nontoxic, suitable even for starting edibles.

Here’s how: Fold a newspaper page in half lengthwise, then fold it a second time to achieve a long strip. Next, place a tomato paste can, which is the perfect size for a seed pot, along one edge of the newspaper, a couple of inches from the bottom. Then, roll the newspaper tightly around the can to form a cylinder.

Fold the excess newspaper in at the base of the can, set the wrapped can right-side-up and press it firmly against a flat surface like a table or counter to fortify the bottom of your new pot. If necessary, use a small piece of tape to secure the bottom.