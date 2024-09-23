Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
StoriesSeptember 21, 2024

UPDATE AT 3:42 P.M.: Man dies in motorcycle crash west of Clarkston

Lewiston Tribune

UPDATE AT 3:42 P.M.:

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office announced Saturday afternoon the person who died was Michael Auvil, 67, of Garfield.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ORIGINAL STORY:

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

A motorcyclist who failed to negotiate a curve on Wawawai Road near Nisqually John Landing on Friday afternoon was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, the male rider was eastbound and thrown from his motorcycle when it left the roadway near a railroad crossing and struck a guardrail. The department was notified of the crash at 1:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor, according to the news release.

Sheriff deputies are still working to notify next of kin.

Advertisement
Related
StoriesSep. 28
Reader Photo of the Day: Marching for lentils
StoriesSep. 26
Reader Photo of the Day: Celebratory barbecue
StoriesSep. 25
Golden backdrop
StoriesSep. 24
Boil water advisory in effect for Troy
Related
Duet among the trees
StoriesSep. 24
Duet among the trees
On the edge of their seats
StoriesSep. 23
On the edge of their seats
Team spirit
StoriesSep. 21
Team spirit
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
StoriesSep. 21
Reader Photo of the Day: Blue Angels
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
StoriesSep. 19
Kohberger’s first Ada County hearing next week; proceedings will be livestreamed
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
StoriesSep. 19
Work on Lenville Road Bridge near completion
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
StoriesSep. 15
Trump was the subject of an apparent assassination attempt at his Florida golf club, the FBI says
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
StoriesSep. 14
FIRST LOOK: Vandals dish up revenge to Great Danes
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy