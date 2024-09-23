UPDATE AT 3:42 P.M.: Man dies in motorcycle crash west of Clarkston

A motorcyclist who failed to negotiate a curve on Wawawai Road near Nisqually John Landing on Friday afternoon was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

According to a news release from the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office, the male rider was eastbound and thrown from his motorcycle when it left the roadway near a railroad crossing and struck a guardrail. The department was notified of the crash at 1:30 p.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected as a factor, according to the news release.

Sheriff deputies are still working to notify next of kin.