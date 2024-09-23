Upgrades wrap up at WSU Student Rec Center

PULLMAN — Renovations at the Washington State University Student Recreation Center are complete.

The university announced in a news release Monday the facility underwent several reconstructions that began this summer. One of the biggest upgrades to the pool and spa can now be enjoyed by its users after the space recently reopened.

The total cost of the project was more than $4 million. According to the news release, it was primarily funded by student fees, nonstudent memberships and fees for programs.

The news release said construction was staggered to lessen the impact on rec center patrons. The list of rebuilds include:

Basketball, volleyball and sport courts were sanded, repaired and refinished. The basketball courts were also made to accommodate volleyball, pickleball and badminton.